Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
High stock prices sound great if you already own the stock, but they can be off-putting if you are looking to buy it. Still, all pricing on the market is relative and what some might consider a cheap stock, others might consider to be expensive (and vice versa). For some, stocks priced about $100 a share are considered expensive. Fortunately, you can still buy shares of great companies for $100, or even less, if you know where to look.
Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Hubbell, Graham, Twin Disc and Standex International Corporation
Chicago, IL – October 20, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, Graham Corporation GHM, Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN and Standex International Corporation SXI.
Is T. Rowe Price Growth Stock I (PRUFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You might want to begin with T. Rowe Price Growth Stock I (PRUFX). PRUFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $355.44, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of...
MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $28.68, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of...
What's Going on With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock has been a hot topic of discussion among investors. The company formerly known as Facebook changed its name and focus to pioneering the metaverse. Opinions are mixed on whether that's a good decision. Regardless, investors are curious for insights into its progress thus far and how its vibrant social media business is doing.
Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $46.24, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the real...
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.18%. A...
Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $226.26, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar...
Centene (CNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Centene (CNC) closed at $75.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Coming into today, shares of the healthcare...
W.W. Grainger (GWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed at $521.13, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the seller...
