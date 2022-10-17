ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US Chamber of Commerce Rips SEC for Denying Proposed Grayscale Bitcoin ETF

Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward. The largest lobbying group in the US is backing Grayscale Investments’ lawsuit against the SEC, which claims the agency unfairly disapproved the proposed conversion of the firm’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF.
New Fidelity Plans Suggest Ether’s Non-security Status Is Here to Stay

Fidelity Digital Assets said it will allow institutional investors to trade ether by the end of October. Fidelity’s digital assets division is planning to roll out ether trading to institutional clients by month’s end, one signal the firm thinks the SEC will maintain its stance that cryptocurrencies are commodities, not securities.
Vice

‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT

People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Pro-crypto Wyoming Not Yet Pro Enough To Attract Bitcoin Miners

Two draft bills would see bitcoin miners pay less for their electricity, but concerns abound over whether the grid could handle it. Wyoming lawmakers are reportedly set to mull special deregulated zones for large scale energy consumers such as bitcoin miners next week. Two draft bills on the table would...
WYOMING STATE
South Africa Defines Crypto as Financial Product

The definition could widen the adoption of crypto across a nation whose population exceeds four million. South Africa’s primary markets regulator formally established legal definitions for cryptoassets on Wednesday, joining other nations on the continent in their efforts to increase industry oversight. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued...
Venture Capital Seeds NFT Trading Tooling Firm Mintify

Blockworks exclusive: Arca leads $1.6 million investment in the “Bloomberg Terminal for NFTs”. Capitalizing off growing interest in refining NFT trading opportunities for professional money-makers, digital collectibles analytics startup Mintify has raised a seed round. Digital assets-focused investment manager Arca led the $1.6 million round. The corresponding valuation was...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal

Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal. Kyle Roche, the embattled crypto lawyer at the center of a high-profile exposé outing him for a secret pact with Ava Labs, was recently dropped by the law firm he co-founded.
NEW YORK STATE
Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout

Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced. Embattled lawyer Kyle Roche is facing the consequences of secret video recordings in which he said crypto developer Ava Labs paid him to harm competitors via class-action lawsuits. “Kyle Roche is no...
Leaked Draft of US Congress’ ‘DeFi Killer’ Bill Sparks Debate

Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization. Details around Bitcoin and Ethereum regulation have been “circulating secretly” in Washington, DC. Now, a copy of draft language for the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA), a bill in the US Congress, was uploaded to GitHub by crypto attorney Gabriel Shapiro. Views on the potential impact on decentralized finance (DeFi) are mixed.
WASHINGTON, DC
How Twitter Helped Avert a Critical Exploit

A Twitter user has helped avert a potential exploit after publicly flagging a vulnerability in BitBTC’s Optimism bridge — the latest such near-miss amidst a year full of “successful” thefts. Lee Bousfield, a tech lead at Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum — PlasmaPower0 on Twitter — published...

