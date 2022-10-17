Read full article on original website
US Chamber of Commerce Rips SEC for Denying Proposed Grayscale Bitcoin ETF
Coinbase and Blockchain Association have both filed amicus briefs as the lawsuit against the commission moves forward. The largest lobbying group in the US is backing Grayscale Investments’ lawsuit against the SEC, which claims the agency unfairly disapproved the proposed conversion of the firm’s bitcoin trust (GBTC) to an ETF.
New Fidelity Plans Suggest Ether’s Non-security Status Is Here to Stay
Fidelity Digital Assets said it will allow institutional investors to trade ether by the end of October. Fidelity’s digital assets division is planning to roll out ether trading to institutional clients by month’s end, one signal the firm thinks the SEC will maintain its stance that cryptocurrencies are commodities, not securities.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Pro-crypto Wyoming Not Yet Pro Enough To Attract Bitcoin Miners
Two draft bills would see bitcoin miners pay less for their electricity, but concerns abound over whether the grid could handle it. Wyoming lawmakers are reportedly set to mull special deregulated zones for large scale energy consumers such as bitcoin miners next week. Two draft bills on the table would...
South Africa Defines Crypto as Financial Product
The definition could widen the adoption of crypto across a nation whose population exceeds four million. South Africa’s primary markets regulator formally established legal definitions for cryptoassets on Wednesday, joining other nations on the continent in their efforts to increase industry oversight. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) issued...
Venture Capital Seeds NFT Trading Tooling Firm Mintify
Blockworks exclusive: Arca leads $1.6 million investment in the “Bloomberg Terminal for NFTs”. Capitalizing off growing interest in refining NFT trading opportunities for professional money-makers, digital collectibles analytics startup Mintify has raised a seed round. Digital assets-focused investment manager Arca led the $1.6 million round. The corresponding valuation was...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: US pledges ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine; Zelenskiy accuses Russia of delaying 150 grain ships
Lloyd Austin and Sergei Shoigu also agree to maintain lines of communication; Ukrainian president says Russia delaying ships’ passage
Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal
Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal. Kyle Roche, the embattled crypto lawyer at the center of a high-profile exposé outing him for a secret pact with Ava Labs, was recently dropped by the law firm he co-founded.
Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout
Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced. Embattled lawyer Kyle Roche is facing the consequences of secret video recordings in which he said crypto developer Ava Labs paid him to harm competitors via class-action lawsuits. “Kyle Roche is no...
Donald Trump formally subpoenaed by January 6 committee
Former US president will be compelled to provide accounting under oath about his potential foreknowledge of the Capitol attack
An uptick of COVID-19 cases across the United States likely in the coming colder months
As the United States grapples with its two new leading COVID-19 variants, still other new variants are gripping countries around the world, like the new XBB variant is sweeping across Southeast Asia.
Leaked Draft of US Congress’ ‘DeFi Killer’ Bill Sparks Debate
Web3 startup accelerator Alliance DAO said the bill forces projects to sacrifice decentralization. Details around Bitcoin and Ethereum regulation have been “circulating secretly” in Washington, DC. Now, a copy of draft language for the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA), a bill in the US Congress, was uploaded to GitHub by crypto attorney Gabriel Shapiro. Views on the potential impact on decentralized finance (DeFi) are mixed.
Canada's Trudeau announces ban on handgun sales, transfers, saying 'fewer guns means safer communities'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration has frozen all handgun sales, purchases, and transfers in the country in order to "protect Canadians."
How Twitter Helped Avert a Critical Exploit
A Twitter user has helped avert a potential exploit after publicly flagging a vulnerability in BitBTC’s Optimism bridge — the latest such near-miss amidst a year full of “successful” thefts. Lee Bousfield, a tech lead at Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum — PlasmaPower0 on Twitter — published...
