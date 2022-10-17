ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby on Split From Michael Darby -‘We’re Just Not Really Compatible’

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

As The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby processes her split from her longtime husband Michael , fans are wondering how things will play out on Season 7 of the show . In the first few episodes, Ashley hasn’t delved into exactly what triggered her decision to separate, especially since she’s forgiven Michael for his previous indiscretions. But Ashley says their split may have been a long time coming and attributes it to them simply growing apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39izju_0icf36VJ00
Michael Darby and Ashley Darby smile for photo | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Ashley Darby opens up about how incompatible she and her estranged husband Michael have become

The Darby’s’ marriage has always been a hot topic on the show. For years, Michael has been accused of infidelity, and his sexuality has even been questioned. Ashley always stood by him. But after eight years of marriage and two children, she announced their separation. The TikTok enthusiast says there are a number of contributing factors to their split.

Source: YouTube

“We’re just really different. I mean, 22-year-old Ashley, who he met. That is who I think Michael wanted,” she explained to PEOPLE Magazine while attending BravoCon. “And think about it. He’s in his 60s. So when I met him, he was in his 50s. He was pretty who he is.”

She added: “I was still learning, and my sexuality was still evolving and changing. So now I am who I am. We’re just not really compatible.” Regarding her evolving sexuality , Ashley has been open on the show about her and Michael inviting third parties into their marriage at times. But after becoming a mother, she preferred monogamy, which Michael clearly didn’t want to abide by.

The reality star previously admitted to hesitations on going through with the divorce

Ashley and Michael continue living together in their Virginia condo. While her co-stars believe it’s not in her best interest to continue cohabitating with Michael, she insists she’s moving forward with buying a home for her and their children…with Michael’s input. The situation is confusing to her friends, and even perplexing for her as it brings about mixed emotions.

Source: YouTube

“I thought it would get easier, but it’s been about six months now, and it’s still so hard,” she said, as The Jasmine Brand reports. “There’s some moments of missing our relationship, and when I see him being a really good dad, it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?’ because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent, and that’s what I find so attractive about him.”

Virginia law requires a full-year separation before a divorce can be granted. Whether or not Ashley goes through with it has yet to be determined.

She’s open to dating and exchanged numbers with a fellow Bravo star

As Ashley figures things out personally, she says she’s open to dating, but it scares her.  “When I was dating before Michael, there was no online dating — the whole landscape looked so different and honestly, it’s petrifying now,” she explained. “The stories I hear and all these wolves in sheeps’ clothing. I’m definitely going very, very snail-paced slow. I’m a little scared.”

In the meantime, while attending BravoCon, the newly single RHOP star admitted at the convention that she exchanged numbers with fellow Bravolebrity Luke Gulbranson. He’s a cast member of Summer House.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Admits She’s Hesitant to Finalize Divorce From Michael

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup."There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each...
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The List

BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
NEW YORK STATE
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy