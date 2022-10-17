Read full article on original website
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Adult Swim, Midwest Video Poetry Festival, 'Pretty Woman' and more
.. And plan for an altar. If you’d like to create an altar to honor a lost loved one this Day of the Dead, sign up for Madison’s annual community altar project, now being run by the nonprofit Latinos Organizing for Understanding & Development (LOUD). Participants can pick up a wooden shadow box to decorate, for display at Overture Center, 201 State St., and Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St. Or submit photos or videos for a virtual celebration. A reception and poetry reading will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at Common Wealth. Visit the website to sign up and view deadlines.
captimes.com
AMC Madison 6 movie theater at Hilldale to close Dec. 31
AMC Madison 6, which opened to much fanfare in 2007 as Sundance Cinemas 608, will close at the end of December, Hilldale officials confirmed Thursday. “Hilldale has enjoyed being home to AMC theaters for many years, however, they have made the decision to not renew their lease and will be closing at the end of 2022,” Hilldale public relations director Kate Hagen said in a statement Thursday. “Planning for the space is in full motion and we are looking forward to sharing the vision of the next phase of Hilldale soon.”
wortfm.org
“Theocratic Fascist” to Give Anti-Trans Talk at UW-Memorial Union
On Monday evening conservative political commentator Matt Walsh will be giving a talk on his recent film, titled What is a Woman? Walsh’s film purports to feature interviews on the topic of womanhood. Produced by far right news outlet The Daily Wire, it features selectively edited interviews with trans* activists and academics.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
captimes.com
HealthX Ventures’ Fritz brings passion to his profession
For the past 20 years, Jonathan Fritz has been on the front lines of the Midwest’s burgeoning technology scene, both as an attorney at a major Midwestern law firm and as an operator himself of various companies. Now, Fritz has brought that experience and talent to HealthX Ventures, the...
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
captimes.com
Amazon prime: New Monona Drive mural bursts with Peruvian hues
Artist Rodrigo Carapia loves to work with spray paint. But since moving to Madison some 14 years ago, empty walls with willing owners have been in short supply. So Carapia was thrilled when he got a call from Cynthia Garcia, owner of Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine on Monona Drive in Madison.
captimes.com
Letter | F-35s will impact families, schools
Dear Editor: I am deeply concerned about the negative impact of the F-35s on the lives of Madison families on the north and east sides of the city. Being a school social worker on the north and east sides for 30 years, I am concerned about the risks these fighter jets will pose to the academic progress of thousands of Madison students, especially our marginalized and low-income youth.
Goodman Center sees record for first day of Thanksgiving Basket registration
MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center set a new record Monday for first-day registrations for its Thanksgiving Basket Drive. Organizers said 2,911 families and individuals signed up for the drive. About 2,400 families and individuals signed up to receive a basket on the first day of registration last year. The Center wants to make sure 4,000 Dane County families...
How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies
Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the Nov. 21 tragedy in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Investigators maintain he drove into the parade route after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, though police were not pursuing him at the time.Brooks took the unusual step...
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
captimes.com
Kasieta Center grows from food pantry to job training and more
When Karen Dettinger started volunteering at the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) in 2017, she understood the importance of the work she was doing there. “I felt good every time I went and volunteered there,” Dettinger said of the BPNN, which is home to a food pantry and hosts community meals, among other offerings. “It's a great community of people. I love the work and felt a great sense of purpose. It was very meaningful to me. Over time, I was asked to take the lead on running the food drives.”
