waste360.com
The Sustainable Green Team Signs Agreement With VRM Biologik Group to Revolutionize the Organic Waste & Soil Health Industry
The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCMKTS: SGTM), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, is delighted to announce its new agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group, bringing VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology, HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio®, to the United States.
Phys.org
Collaborative team discovers new natural products, to be used as sources of antibiotics, at unprecedented speed
Many of the drugs we utilize in modern medicine are naturally produced by microbes. Penicillin, an antibiotic derived from certain molds, is one of the most notable natural products due to its recognition as one of the biggest advances in medicine and human health. As DNA sequencing has become cheaper and faster, scientists now have access to hundreds of thousands of microbial genomes and the natural products they produce.
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
Recycling Today
LyondellBasell, Shakti Plastic partner to build mechanical recycling plant in India
Chemicals and refining company LyondellBasell, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and Mumbai-based plastics and polymers recycler Shakti Plastic Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on a joint venture to build and operate a fully automated mechanical recycling plant in India, which both companies say is expected to begin operation at the end of 2024.
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production
Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.
Futurity
How magnets could improve cell-based meat
Scientists have found a novel way of growing cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. Cultured meat is an alternative to animal farming with advantages such as reducing carbon footprint and the risk of transmitting diseases in animals. However, the current method of producing cultured meat involves using other animal products, which largely defeats the purpose, or drugs to stimulate the growth of the meat.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Gnosis by Lesaffre to debut new vitamin K2 ingredient called Matrix K2 at SupplySide West
The ingredient is delivered in the company’s Matrix technology that protects particles of MK-7 without coating, additives, or additional ingredients. Gnosis by Lesaffre (Marcq-en-Baroeul, France) will debut a new iteration of its MenaQ7 vitamin K2 MK-7 ingredient at the SupplySide West trade show, taking place October 31 to November 4, 2022, in Las Vegas (Booth #4652). The new ingredient, called MenaQ7 Matrix, features the company’s award-winning Matrix technology that protects particles of MK-7 without the use of coating, additives, or additional ingredients.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Corporate Alliance to Better Address the Needs of PET Plastic Recyclers
Bühler and Pellenc ST have officially joined forces to offer PET plastic recyclers a complete front and back-end solution for plastic bottle and flake sorting. It is hoped that this partnership will successfully future-proof PET recyclers’ processing activities and deliver the highest final quality. A North America agent agreement has been the first to be signed as part of this global-spanning collaboration by two prolific companies with shared cultures and interests.
globalspec.com
FreshProof project to monitor produce at all stages of the food supply chain
A consortium of European Union (EU) researchers has developed a program that promises to reduce the amount of waste affecting the food supply chain. Project FreshProof aims to determine more accurate “use by” and “best by” dates for fresh produce using a system of sensors and hyperspectral cameras that monitor fresh produce all along the food supply chain.
Freethink
New process could make plastic recycling more profitable
A new process that uses plastic-eating bacteria to turn mixed plastic waste into useful chemicals could make plastic recycling more profitable. These chemicals are more valuable than recycled plastic, and the process could also save money on sorting — but whether it’s enough to make plastic recycling profitable overall still remains to be seen.
TechCrunch
Nat4bio makes food-grade coating to protect fruit from microscopic threat
Nat4bio is a young Argentinian startup focus on precisely that — namely the thin layer of coating applied to produce. This serves two key purposes. First is the aforementioned pesticide requirement. Beyond dealing with insects in the field, growers and vendors have to reckon with microscopic threats. The second...
Researchers develop edible, 3D-printed QR codes embedded inside cookies
Invented in 1994 by the Japanese automotive company Denso Wave, QR codes (an initialism for quick response code) make our lives much easier. In general, QR codes frequently contain information for a tracker, location, or identifier that directs users to a website or application. Well, would you like a QR...
globalspec.com
Mettler-Toledo’s new X-ray technology identifies foreign bodies in packaged foods
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has recently launched an X-ray inspection technology capable of detecting low-density contaminants in packaged food products. The new technology is expected to help food manufacturers avoid product recalls, reduce product waste costs, improve product integrity and protect brand reputations. Mettler-Toledo’s new DXD and DXD+ dual energy detector...
TechCrunch
Nourish Ingredients gets $28.6M boost for its animal-free fats
We previously profiled the Australian company in 2021 when it raised $11 million. It is one of the few companies in the food tech sector focused on developing the fats and oils that make alternative proteins have better smell, taste and cooking capabilities than traditional meat. Creating that flavor parity...
food-safety.com
More Research Needed on Exposure to, Toxicity of Microplastics in Food
There are significant knowledge gaps regarding the presence of nano- and microplastics in foods and their harmful effects on human health, according to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The document aims to support much-needed future exposure assessments, as well as the development of appropriate legislation and guidance documents on food production, processing, distribution, and consumption in relation to nano- and microplastics contamination.
