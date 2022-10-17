ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WRAL

Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro

RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
ASHEBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Worth the drive: Crazy Mexico restaurant

While listing dinner options, one of the first places mentioned was Crazy Mexico, a restaurant serving authentic Mexican food that we absolutely love! I've shared it on my blog but never here on WRAL. This is one Alamance County restaurant you should know about.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Old Gold Black

The “commune” within Silver Moon Saloon

Kimberly Varnadoe stands beside a barstool, adorned in a painting smock with a drink in hand. Her drink of choice at the moment? Tonic water and lime- she’s on duty preparing for her upcoming art show at Artworks down the street. A former professor of art at Salem College,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC
yadkinripple.com

‘Perfect weather’ for a wine festival

Tasters line up for a sip of the wines from Sanders Ridge Winery at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Surry Community College’s Surry Cellars Winery pours tastings at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville. Larry Wishon performs at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville.
YADKINVILLE, NC

