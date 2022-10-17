Read full article on original website
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise fire deemed “accidental”
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis and Mayor William E. Cooper held a Thursday meeting where they revealed the cause of a fire that took out 3 downtown businesses and a residential building on Sunday. According to Davis, the fire has been deemed as accidental and is...
wdhn.com
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
WSFA
Downtown Enterprise fire to bring economic impacts to the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, October 16, tragedy struck the Enterprise community. Three businesses lost to fire have left owners and customers heartbroken. The economic impact that will follow is substantial. “Number one you’ve got loss of revenue, which is extremely important not only to their livelihood, but the...
wdhn.com
Four-vehicle crash in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police, Dothan Fire, and Pilcher Ambulance to a four-vehicle crash on Montgomery Highway and Westgate Parkway. One of the drivers had a medical issue, causing him to pass out. The driver swerved and hit another car, causing the pile-up. One vehicle was pulling a trailer.
wdhn.com
Dothan resident, HVAC company speaks on staying warm during cold snap
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30’s which haven’t made its mark since early March. Dothan residents on Foster Street could be seen fighting the chilly temperatures wearing multiple layers with a warm beverage in hand to try to stay warm. “I...
wtvy.com
5 vehicle crash at Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The scene of a multiple vehicle accident at the Montgomery Highway/Westgate Parkway intersection has been cleared. According to reports confirmed by News 4, 5 vehicles were involved in the incident, with one driver transported to a local hospital. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major crash...
wdhn.com
State and city investigation onto Sunday morning’s Enterprise Downtown fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — State and local fire investigators began sifting through the ashes. to determine the cause of the Downtown Enterprise fire. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis along with State Fire marshal, Jeff Lowery, began the process of determining what caused the blaze. It consumed three businesses at...
wtvy.com
Enterprise police officers presented with Extra Mile award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city council honored police officers who performed above and beyond the call of duty. It happened at the city council meeting on Tuesday, October 18. Lieutenant Chris Hurley, Sergeant Mayhar Hodiwala, and Officer Mitchell Royal are the newest recipients of the Enterprise Extra Mile award.
wdhn.com
Traffic now clear on Highway after three-car crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Dothan Highway 84 West and Main Street. Traffic in the U.S Highway 84 West eastbound lane was backed up for a short period of time. No injuries have been reported. Dothan Fire Department and Dothan Police Department were on...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
wdhn.com
New restaurant finally opening in Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After years of delays, a long-awaited Dothan seafood restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of the month, in a grand opening that will ‘shrimply’ be the best!. The Juicy Crab will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 26. According to...
wdhn.com
Temporary road closure on Honeysuckle Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday night, contractors will begin working on the Beaver Creek Sewer Rehabilitation project. The project will start on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 p.m. and will require moving large sections of pipe across Honeysuckle Road. Honeysuckle Road will be closed temporarily near Beaver Creek....
wvtm13.com
Cake batter, icing and a dream: How Dean's Dream Cakes is turning heads
Down home and down the street, the small southern town breathes goodness. Brenda Gantt is taking us back to a simpler time-- a time of biscuits and wholesomeness and simplicity. And right down the road, there’s more good food that has been an Andalusia staple for the past 28 years....
Andalusia Star News
Victim fighting for life after shooting at Andalusia apartment complex
An Andalusia man is fighting for his life after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night. Andalusia Police were called to the scene at Foxwood Village Apartments in the Shavertown area of the city after a report of multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival at 9:30 p.m., police found the victim suffering from multiple wounds.
wtvy.com
Know before you go: Where to stay ahead of the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival draws a crowd of over 200,000 fairgoers every year. Whether they’re local or out of towners, the Peanut Festival is a huge event. If you’re planning on traveling to Dothan for the fair, here is a list of ten hotels close...
wtvy.com
Man who faced murder charge implicated in Marketplace scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb man facing manslaughter charges and previously jailed on Capital Murder charges is in trouble with the law again. Eric Lance West is accused of bilking an unsuspecting victim in a Facebook Marketplace scam, per investigators. “He agreed to sell a dump trailer for $8,000,”...
wdhn.com
Geneva Police continues to search for missing man
Geneva police has turned to the public for help in the search of Jimmy Wingate, 45, who was last seen as a patient at the Wiregrass Medical Center. Wingate was brought to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon by an EMS to receive treatment from physicians. After being treated, medical staff...
Laurel Hill man killed in crash on Long Creek Bridge
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County man is dead after his car left the roadway in Walton County Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened at 8:11 p.m on Long Road at the Long Creek Bridge. A 21-year-old from Laurel Hill was southbound across the bridge. He then […]
Highly anticipated restaurant opening in Alabama next week
A highly anticipated seafood restaurant is holding its grand opening in Alabama next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Juicy Crab will be opening the doors to its newest location in Dothan, Alabama.
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
