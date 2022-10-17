ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

By HRM Staff
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus

HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Grand Opening Scheduled For October 29

HAMPTON—Fifteen months after officially breaking ground, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, located at 1908 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm. The event will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games, and pool demonstrations. At 10:30am, a program featuring Olympic gold...
HAMPTON, VA
Essence

Michael B. Jordan Surprises Atlanta University Center With Paid Lunches And ‘Creed’ Q&A’

“It was really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs.”. The trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan’s reprisal of his titular role and Johnathan Majors as an anticipated addition, is officially here. This next installment emphasizes self-discovery, family, and the crystallization of the future as Adonis Creed faces off with his past. In honor of the film’s thematic connections with young adults, Jordan surprised Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University with free lunch, a Q&A, and $3000 tuition grants to a few lucky students.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Recognizes Importance of Bees

The city of Newport News and the Newport News Green Foundation announced that Newport News is now a Bee City USA affiliate. The announcement event took place at the Green Foundation’s Chatham Trail property in Newport News where the city’s first Bee City USA sign was installed and unveiled yesterday, Oct. 18.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy