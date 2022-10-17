Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

“It was really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs.”. The trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan’s reprisal of his titular role and Johnathan Majors as an anticipated addition, is officially here. This next installment emphasizes self-discovery, family, and the crystallization of the future as Adonis Creed faces off with his past. In honor of the film’s thematic connections with young adults, Jordan surprised Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University with free lunch, a Q&A, and $3000 tuition grants to a few lucky students.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO