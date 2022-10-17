Foundation of Renowned Artist Missy Elliott Makes $20,000 Gift to new Atlanta National Hampton Alumni Association Current Use Scholarship

Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus
HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
Many leaders from the world of finance, consumer brands academia as well as performers are scheduled to attend
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Grand Opening Scheduled For October 29
HAMPTON—Fifteen months after officially breaking ground, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, located at 1908 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm. The event will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games, and pool demonstrations. At 10:30am, a program featuring Olympic gold...
Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally
News 3 is live at Manor High School, Elliott's alma mater, to capture the excitement and celebrations being held to honor a local legend.
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Atlanta University Center With Paid Lunches And ‘Creed’ Q&A’
“It was really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs.”. The trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan’s reprisal of his titular role and Johnathan Majors as an anticipated addition, is officially here. This next installment emphasizes self-discovery, family, and the crystallization of the future as Adonis Creed faces off with his past. In honor of the film’s thematic connections with young adults, Jordan surprised Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University with free lunch, a Q&A, and $3000 tuition grants to a few lucky students.
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
Newport News Recognizes Importance of Bees
The city of Newport News and the Newport News Green Foundation announced that Newport News is now a Bee City USA affiliate. The announcement event took place at the Green Foundation’s Chatham Trail property in Newport News where the city’s first Bee City USA sign was installed and unveiled yesterday, Oct. 18.
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp shake hands after Monday's Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta. Early voting also started Monday for the Nov. 8 election. AP Photo/Ben Gray. This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to correct the in-person early voter turnout...
A legend comes home: Portsmouth honors hip-hop sensation Missy Elliott
A local legend is back in her hometown! That's right Missy Elliott. The city of Portsmouth honored her Monday with a street renaming and presented her with a key to the city.
Hampton’s Byron Perkins Becomes First HBCU Football Player To Come Out As Gay
Byron Perkins, a Hampton University defensive back, said in a social media post that he is gay, making him the first football player from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to publicly come out. Via his Instagram stories, according to OutSports, Perkins says that he’s finally able to be...
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
Missy Elliott to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
