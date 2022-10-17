Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
WCVB
Boston University calls Daily Mail report on COVID-19 research 'false, inaccurate'
BOSTON — Boston University is responding to a report about COVID-19 research being done at the school. The Daily Mail published an article Monday saying researchers at BU created a new and more deadly COVID-19 strain. That report cited a preprint research paper. Boston University said that reporting is...
WCVB
Harvard's a familiar team at the Head of the Charles Regatta, while a boat crewed entirely by women of color is making its debut
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Harvard University has a 182-year history of rowing on the Charles River which far outpaces the Head of the Charles Regatta (started in 1965). The team is now an annual fan favorite. This season, the Harvard heavyweight men's rowing team is putting even more than muscle...
WCVB
On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
NECN
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
These restaurateurs bravely opened new eateries amid COVID pandemic: 'Determined' to succeed
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some 90,000 restaurants to close, according to industry sources. But a few brave entrepreneurs opened new eateries and are reaping the rewards today. Here are three.
"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing
BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
NECN
Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park
UPDATE (Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022): The person police were seeking was found and is not a person of interest in the stabbing, officials say. The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park. Jean...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
fallriverreporter.com
Mother asking for prayers after 1-year-old boy diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, man charged
A man has been arrested and a 1-year-old boy is left fighting for his life suffering from a brain injury. According to details from family and police, on October 9th, Emmalee left her son Odin in her truck with a trusted friend, later identified as 25-year-old Jack Paiva of East Providence, while she ran into Target in Lincoln to get a can of formula. When she returned to the truck, she noticed that Odin’s breathing wasn’t right. She got out of the truck to check on him and realized that he was having a seizure. Emmalee immediately called 911 and Odin was rushed to the hospital.
bunewsservice.com
COVID cases climb as Brockton-area officials adapt to a new normal
BROCKTON — COVID-19 cases in Brockton have increased and continue to see over a 5% positivity rate in the past few weeks, even though President Joe Biden and local leaders have started to consider the pandemic as a concern of the past. “The pandemic is over,” Eno Mondesir, Brockton’s...
