WCVB

Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Angels without wings," Jean McGuire praises 2 kids who saved her after stabbing

BOSTON – Jean McGuire, a 91-year-old Boston schools pioneer, was released from the hospital Tuesday one week after she was stabbed during an apparently random attack in Franklin Park. McGuire said she will no longer walk in the park alone, and hailed "two kids" for saving her life following the attack.McGuire was the first Black woman elected to the Boston School Committee and a former director of the METCO desegregation program.Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Her attacker ran off and there have been...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food.
RAYMOND, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Mother asking for prayers after 1-year-old boy diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, man charged

A man has been arrested and a 1-year-old boy is left fighting for his life suffering from a brain injury. According to details from family and police, on October 9th, Emmalee left her son Odin in her truck with a trusted friend, later identified as 25-year-old Jack Paiva of East Providence, while she ran into Target in Lincoln to get a can of formula. When she returned to the truck, she noticed that Odin’s breathing wasn’t right. She got out of the truck to check on him and realized that he was having a seizure. Emmalee immediately called 911 and Odin was rushed to the hospital.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
bunewsservice.com

COVID cases climb as Brockton-area officials adapt to a new normal

BROCKTON — COVID-19 cases in Brockton have increased and continue to see over a 5% positivity rate in the past few weeks, even though President Joe Biden and local leaders have started to consider the pandemic as a concern of the past. “The pandemic is over,” Eno Mondesir, Brockton’s...
BROCKTON, MA

