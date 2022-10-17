Read full article on original website
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
nwahomepage.com
PFF has Malik Chavis No. 2 in nation among cornerbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has ranked Arkansas redshirt junior Malik Chavis the No. 2 cornerback in the nation for giving up the fewest yards with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps. Chavis has allowed 74 yards second only to Pitt’s Erick Hallett II who has only given up...
KTLO
Arkansas ranked 10th in preseason AP college basketball poll
FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at No. 10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25. Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top...
KARK
Arkansas offers defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. from JUCO
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College Class of 2023 defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. Hunter, 6-5, 300, started his career at Texas A&M before leaving for Hinds. The Aggies recruited him out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar and he enrolled there Jan. 7, 2019. They converted him to the offensive line in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Dunbar and held 42 offers.
Kait 8
Arkansas women’s basketball picked to finish 4th in 2023 SEC preseason poll
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is projected to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, as announced by the league on the morning of the 2023 SEC Tipoff. A fourth-place projection is the highest for the Razorbacks in the media poll since the 1995-96 season. A select panel of SEC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates plans in the secondary, Dominique Johnson's status
Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks are off this week, and return to action next week against Auburn. The defensive secondary has been a cause for concern for much of the season, between injuries and poor play. Hudson Clark, who has moved to safety, needs to be flexible, the coach said.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase
A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
talkbusiness.net
Benton County home price average tops $400K through September
The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
KTLO
Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
Businesses react to hotel proposal for downtown Fayetteville
A seven-story hotel and multi-use building could soon come to downtown Fayetteville. However, the city council voted Tuesday night to table the decision to approve the letter of intent for the proposed structure.
