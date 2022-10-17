ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

PFF has Malik Chavis No. 2 in nation among cornerbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has ranked Arkansas redshirt junior Malik Chavis the No. 2 cornerback in the nation for giving up the fewest yards with a minimum of 150 coverage snaps. Chavis has allowed 74 yards second only to Pitt’s Erick Hallett II who has only given up...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Arkansas ranked 10th in preseason AP college basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time since 1994-95, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will enter the season among the nation’s top 10, coming in at No. 10 in the 2022-23 AP preseason top 25. Overall, it marks the seventh time the Razorbacks were among the nation’s top...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas offers defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. from JUCO

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College Class of 2023 defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. Hunter, 6-5, 300, started his career at Texas A&M before leaving for Hinds. The Aggies recruited him out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar and he enrolled there Jan. 7, 2019. They converted him to the offensive line in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Dunbar and held 42 offers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Mia Rose adds to NWA investment with $6.5M purchase

A commercial land sale near the Walmart Distribution Center in Bentonville closed recently for $6.5 million. The purchase price equals $2.78 per square foot. B3 Land Development LLC, managed by Tom Kaiman, bought approximately 54 acres south of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard. The property is situated between Nomad and Mill Dam roads.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Benton County home price average tops $400K through September

The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Beyond Meat COO suspended after alleged nose-biting incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month. According to Ozarks First, 53-year-old Doug Ramsey was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy