Roller Rink Gets A New Spin On Life

Photo by Bob Vosseller

JACKSON – Beyond its messages of closure and shut doors and $5 off coupons, the Jackson Skating Center will be rolling on and reopening in a few months.

The last weekend of operation was October 1-2 and the owners announced on social media and in outgoing voice mails that after decades of operating in Jackson, they would be closing their doors on October 3.

Jackson Skating Center opened in 1978. The Jackson Times reached out to the owners in e-mail and phone calls but received no reply concerning further details of why it was closing or plans for their building.

An outgoing message confirmed that the property had been sold. News broke however on October 6 that the Jackson Skating Center got a reprieve and was saved by new owner United Skates of America who also announced the rink would be renovated.

The new roller rink operator is taking over the 44-year-old family-owned business located on West County Line Road. The center will be closed for at least two months and will reopen as United Skates Jackson, according to Karen Palermo, president and chief executive officer of United Skates.

Palermo told The Jackson Times that “United Skates is so excited to continue the legacy of roller skating in Jackson. The Jackson Township community has been incredibly supportive and welcoming already. We are looking forward to having everyone join us for lots of new programs, sessions and special events.

“We will be hosting birthday parties, group outings, fundraisers and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field trips. It is our goal to provide our community a clean, fun, friendly and safe skating experience,” she added.

Social media rumors circulated that a competitor might be looking to acquire the site. The new owner operates 21 facilities across the nation, including Millennium Skate World in Camden and Branch Brook Park Rolling Skating Center in Newark.

United Skates also hosts fundraising events for schools and churches as well as special events and school field trips with the themes of science – such as friction – that are related to roller skating.

Palermo reported that games as well as a store where players can get prizes when they redeem their game tickets will be part of the refurbished facility.

It will also offer up food such as hotdogs, pizza, hot dogs, pretzels, chicken wings and cookies and additional seating to the roller-rink.

“Our grand opening date hasn’t been determined yet- but we will post it on our website, unitedskates.com/jackson real soon,” Palermo said.