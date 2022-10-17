Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medication from an area store. Authorities say on October 11, 2022, sometime between 7:15 and 8 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the Sam’s Club along Fashion Drive snagging dozens of boxes of the allergy medications Flonase and Prilosec.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO