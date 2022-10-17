ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medications

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medication from an area store. Authorities say on October 11, 2022, sometime between 7:15 and 8 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the Sam’s Club along Fashion Drive snagging dozens of boxes of the allergy medications Flonase and Prilosec.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
RIDGEWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County teen missing for days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Murdaugh case hearing on recently filed motions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A hearing took place today in Florence on two recent motions filed by Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys. They want to strike the state’s request for his alibi in the murder trial. They claim prosecutors didn’t provide the time, date and place the alleged crime happened.
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police capture stolen vehicle suspect after brief foot chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police announced the arrest of Jimmy Morton after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 16 after 8 p.m. Authorities say Morton was driving a silver 2010 Ford Edge that was reportedly stolen when he was stopped by police near the 4700 block of Monticello Road.
COLUMBIA, SC

