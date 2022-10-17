Read full article on original website
South Carolinians take part in earthquake preparedness drill
State emergency management officials said South Carolina is one of the most seismically active states on the eastern seaboard. So you should be prepared for a major earthquake just in case.
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Stop, drop and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire, but emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
South Carolina to take part in world’s largest earthquake drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the Palmetto State is taking part in what the South Carolina Emergency Management Division calls the world’s largest earthquake drill. SCEMD said Thursday’s drill will take place at 10:20 a.m. in The Great SouthEast ShakeOut. Over 2.1 million people have registered to participate....
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your...
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
South Carolina ranked among most challenging states to hire in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in. The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found SC had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the last twelve months.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program awarded $1.8 million by Dept. of Justice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program (PSN) was awarded more than $1.8 million by the Department of Justice to support their mission in addressing the gun violence epidemic. U.S. Attorney Boroughs announced the award earlier today. The funding will be dispersed to several counties including...
Forest Acres’ Richland Mall could undergo transformation following agreement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some changes could be coming to the Richland Mall in Forest Acres soon. This week the Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer who wants to transform the property into a mix-use commercial space. The City of Forest Acres approved a purchase...
South Carolina emergency officials launch earthquake preparedness website
South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a brand-new tool to help residents prepare for earthquakes.
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
New tool helps S.C. residents stay ready for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. On Monday, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
BMW to invest $1.7 billion in new facility in the South Carolina, electric vehicles in US
BMW announced Wednesday morning it will invest $1.7 billion to build a new facility in the Upstate and electric vehicles in the United States.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
