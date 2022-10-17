Read full article on original website
American Airlines Offers To Compensate Passenger Who Complained Of Being 'Wedged' Between 'Obese' People
Passenger Sydney Watson took to Twitter last week to express dissatisfaction with the seating arrangement on her American Airlines flight. Watson complained of being “wedged” in a middle seat between two overweight passengers. Why the compensation was issued:. She ranted that the “obese” passengers were “too fat to...
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SpiceJet Passengers Choke On Smoke For 25 Minutes
As the cabin was filling up with smoke, passengers were choking for 25 minutes. What’s even worse, none of the oxygen masks ever deployed. Fortunately, once the plane landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport all the passengers exited safely off the aircraft.
Drunk Passenger Bites Flight Crew Member
Footage of the altercation can be found on social media. In the video you’ll see a man “throwing punches” at a flight attendant who was holding plastic handcuffs. Passengers watched the melee continue to escalate. Then more flight attendants tried to calm things down. You’ll even see one of the crew members start kicking the rowdy passenger on the plane.
Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport
Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
Passenger Poops On Floor Of British Airways
So things are just so bad you hope they aren’t true. Imagine getting on the plane and this is your travel story:. A British Airways passenger completely loses it as he unloaded his bowels on the plane’s floor and proceeded to smear it all over himself in front of his fellow passengers.
Twitter Reacts To Resurfaced Video Of TSA Agent Giving A Note To Traveler That Read 'You Ugly’
A resurfaced video from 2019 is generating fresh buzz on Twitter. ArtfulKash posted a series of stills taken by security cameras at Rochester International Airport. Her caption read, “I often think about that TSA officer who got fired for slipping a flyer a note that simply read ‘you ugly.’
