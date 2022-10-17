Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
Migrants In New York City Want To Work
On Wednesday, over 50 migrants flew onto Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on aircraft that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis funded and that left from San Antonio, Texas. NYC Migrants sitting on the roads.Image by a Psychiatrist's view from Flickr.
Jamaica bans music and television content that promotes violence
Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and television broadcasting deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming, and weapons. The directive says that channels should avoid “urban slang” words such as “jungle justice,” “food,” “wallet,” “burner phone,” “client,” or anything that has to do with making money, wire transfers, acquiring wealth or a lavish lifestyle.
Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport
Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
Dominican Republic to send diesel to Haiti's fuel-starved hospitals
Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic has approved a request by a trading firm to export 20,500 gallons of diesel to Haiti for use principally in hospitals, according to letters seen by Reuters, as gangs continue blocking a key fuel terminal in Haiti.
Epic Carnival Launches All-Inclusive Floatel Experience for 2023 Trinidad Carnival
The inaugural Epic Carnival Experience (ECE) promises an all-inclusive Trinidad Carnival experience that lives up to its name. After two years without Carnival due to COVID, Trinidad anticipates a monumental comeback. While flight and stay accommodations are limited, if not fully booked, ECE offers a way to make your 2023 Carnival dreams still come true.
Passenger Poops On Floor Of British Airways
So things are just so bad you hope they aren’t true. Imagine getting on the plane and this is your travel story:. A British Airways passenger completely loses it as he unloaded his bowels on the plane’s floor and proceeded to smear it all over himself in front of his fellow passengers.
Trinidad and Tobago country profile
Trinidad and Tobago is one of the wealthiest countries in the Caribbean, thanks to its large reserves of oil and gas, the exploitation of which dominates its economy. Inhabited mostly by people of African and Indian descent, the two-island state enjoys a per-capita income well above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean.
American Airlines Offers To Compensate Passenger Who Complained Of Being 'Wedged' Between 'Obese' People
Passenger Sydney Watson took to Twitter last week to express dissatisfaction with the seating arrangement on her American Airlines flight. Watson complained of being “wedged” in a middle seat between two overweight passengers. Why the compensation was issued:. She ranted that the “obese” passengers were “too fat to...
Jamaican Shares How She Started Top Caribbean Restaurant In Berlin After Landing There As Tourism Student
Barbara Saltmann is a German-based Jamaican entrepreneur who first came to the country as a tourism student. She is well-known for her restaurant, Ya-Man, which translates to “everything is fine” in Jamaican patois. In Berlin, the restaurant serves authentic Caribbean cuisine. Saltmann had no prior experience in the...
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican Island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jeffrey Quiñones told the Miami Herald that...
Inside the $160k-per-seat Private Boeing 757 Charter
There are boss moves and then there are big boss moves. At $160,000 per seat, a new three-week private charter experience hosted by Abercrombie & Kent falls in the latter category. Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet 2023 is an around-the-world adventure exploring some of the world’s top...
