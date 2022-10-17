ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Abdul Ghani

Migrants In New York City Want To Work

On Wednesday, over 50 migrants flew onto Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on aircraft that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis funded and that left from San Antonio, Texas. NYC Migrants sitting on the roads.Image by a Psychiatrist's view from Flickr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Jamaica bans music and television content that promotes violence

Jamaica’s broadcasting regulator has banned music and television broadcasting deemed to glorify or promote criminal activity, violence, drug use, scamming, and weapons. The directive says that channels should avoid “urban slang” words such as “jungle justice,” “food,” “wallet,” “burner phone,” “client,” or anything that has to do with making money, wire transfers, acquiring wealth or a lavish lifestyle.
travelnoire.com

Snake Found Aboard United Flight At Newark Airport

Snakes on a Plane immediately comes to mind when learning of a recent incident involving a snake on a flight. The creepy crawler was discovered slithering around by a passenger shortly after United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to CNN, operations employees along...
NEWARK, NJ
travelnoire.com

Epic Carnival Launches All-Inclusive Floatel Experience for 2023 Trinidad Carnival

The inaugural Epic Carnival Experience (ECE) promises an all-inclusive Trinidad Carnival experience that lives up to its name. After two years without Carnival due to COVID, Trinidad anticipates a monumental comeback. While flight and stay accommodations are limited, if not fully booked, ECE offers a way to make your 2023 Carnival dreams still come true.
HAWAII STATE
travelnoire.com

Passenger Poops On Floor Of British Airways

So things are just so bad you hope they aren’t true. Imagine getting on the plane and this is your travel story:. A British Airways passenger completely loses it as he unloaded his bowels on the plane’s floor and proceeded to smear it all over himself in front of his fellow passengers.
BBC

Trinidad and Tobago country profile

Trinidad and Tobago is one of the wealthiest countries in the Caribbean, thanks to its large reserves of oil and gas, the exploitation of which dominates its economy. Inhabited mostly by people of African and Indian descent, the two-island state enjoys a per-capita income well above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean.
americanmilitarynews.com

Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican Island

More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jeffrey Quiñones told the Miami Herald that...
travelnoire.com

Inside the $160k-per-seat Private Boeing 757 Charter

There are boss moves and then there are big boss moves. At $160,000 per seat, a new three-week private charter experience hosted by Abercrombie & Kent falls in the latter category. Cultural Treasures: Around the World by Private Jet 2023 is an around-the-world adventure exploring some of the world’s top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy