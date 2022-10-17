ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

starlocalmedia.com

New management, new chamber members and more...see what's happening in the Allen business community

Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road

Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.​​meredithdavisdds.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina news roundup: town hall topics and more updates

The city of Celina has identified key topics that will be covered at its Monday, Oct. 24 town hall meeting. The meeting topics include an overview of the city, strategic plan, the fiscal year 2023 budget and capital improvement projects. There will also be a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted by emailing celinatownhall@celina-tx.gov.
CELINA, TX
Black Enterprise

Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates

Frisco has been highlighted as a city with one of the most resilient economies thanks to a recent report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina.
FRISCO, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed

McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be

Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future

It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
CELINA, TX

