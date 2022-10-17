Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Rotary Club of Frisco recognizes three police officers with 'Service Above Self' honors
Earlier in October, the Rotary Club of Frisco honored three Frisco police officers with “Service Above Self” awards. The three Frisco police officers who were recognized were Sgt. Radd Rotello, Officer Samantha Brown and Officer Chandler Haddock. This is Rotello’s second “Service Above Self” award.
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
Flower Mound mayor drops plan to ban wearing masks while armed
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is dropping his plan to propose an ordinance that would restrict or ban people from wearing a face covering while possessing a firearm in Flower Mound. France first brought up the issue during the Sept. 19 Town Council meeting, and elaborated on it with a...
WFAA
North Texas officers killed: Steve Nothem II & Jacob Arellano
The death of Carrollton Ofc. Nothem happened the night before the one-week mark of Dallas Ofc. Arrellano's death.
starlocalmedia.com
New management, new chamber members and more...see what's happening in the Allen business community
Troon, a leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has announced it has been selected to manage Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, a semi-private club in Fairview, Texas. Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee division of Troon, will manage the golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage at the club, while ICON Management Services, a Troon Company, will oversee the Heritage Ranch homeowner’s association. Troon is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Third person charged in January Fort Worth murder case
A third person has been charged in the murder of a man in Fort Worth early this year. In January, a man named Kevin Brown was fatally shot outside his south Fort Worth home.
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
keranews.org
Arlington State of the City: Mayor teases regional rideshare, university campus, tourism
"This most diverse community is better when we do everything together. It's just that simple," Ross says. "We have enough divisiveness in this country. We don't need it here—we're stronger together." Among the announcements included plans in progress for a regional rideshare transportation program through the Via. The rideshare...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina news roundup: town hall topics and more updates
The city of Celina has identified key topics that will be covered at its Monday, Oct. 24 town hall meeting. The meeting topics include an overview of the city, strategic plan, the fiscal year 2023 budget and capital improvement projects. There will also be a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted by emailing celinatownhall@celina-tx.gov.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions
Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
Shorthorn
Progressive Student Union protest calls for renaming of E.H. Hereford University Center and Woolf Hall
The mantra rang through the University Center mall during a Progressive Student Union protest at noon Wednesday. With posters and picket signs in hand, the group leveled criticism at the alleged racist history of former university presidents Ernest Hereford, whom the UC is named after, and Jack Woolf. The protest...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco business briefs: City ranks high for economic resilience and more updates
Frisco has been highlighted as a city with one of the most resilient economies thanks to a recent report from SmartAsset. SmartAsset analyzed 286 of the country's largest cities as part of a study aiming to identify the cities with the most resilient economies. SmartAsset crunched the numbers for 14 different metrics across four categories: employment, housing, social assistance & healthcare, and economic stability, and Frisco came in second place behind Cary, North Carolina.
mckinneyonline.com
McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed
McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
Dallas Observer
Plano Woman Faces a Second Lawsuit Over Racist Attack Against Four Indian Americans
A second woman has filed a lawsuit against Esmeralda Upton, a Plano resident caught on video attacking and hurling racist insults at a group of Indian American women as they were winding down a night out in late August. Indrani Banerjee and three friends met at the restaurant Sixty Vines...
dmagazine.com
How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be
Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future
It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Whistleblower lawsuit raises new questions about DISD teaching assistant's death
DALLAS — A former internal auditor and investigator at Dallas Independent School District is suing the district, claiming she was fired for blowing the whistle on corruption. The majority of Andrea Whelan’s allegations center on alleged grade changing and attendance fraud at one DISD high school. Now, a...
Fort Worth man killed in Azle crash
A Fort Worth man has been identified as the driver killed in an Azle crash Wednesday. An SUV and a big rig smashed into one another on Northwest Parkway near Kerry Lane. Paramedics found Charles Markum gravely injured.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Comments / 0