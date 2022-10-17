Inside Soap Awards 2022: Triumphant Lacey Turner scoops her SEVENTH gong as she leads the winners with screen mum Gillian Wright - while Neighbours bows out with a final accolade on a night dominated by EastEnders and Emmerdale

The great and the good of soap world gathered at London's 100 Wardour Street on Monday evening for the 2022 Inside Soap Awards - the first in-person ceremony in two years.

And the night saw EastEnders and Emmerdale dominate the winners (winning five and four awards respectively), with EastEnders' Lacey Turner scooping the All-Time Icon award, while her onscreen mother Gillian Wright was awarded Best Actress.

Elsewhere, Neighbours bowed out after 37 years with a final two accolades following its axe, bagging the Best Daytime Star for Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson) and Best Daytime Soap.

Lacey who portrays Stacey Slater in the BBC soap looked delighted as she posed with her prize, her seventh Inside Soap Award she's collected over the years.

Speaking of her incredible win, Inside Soap's editor Gary Gillatt shared: 'As a six-time winner of our best actress prize, it’s perhaps no surprise that Lacey takes home our all-time icon’ award.

'Ever since her EastEnders debut in 2004, Lacey’s heartfelt performance as Stacey Slater – taking her from troubled teenager to lion-hearted young mum – has touched soap fans everywhere. Long may it continue.”

The actress then beamed alongside close pal Gillian, who plays Jean Slater, who was a double winner as she also won Best Showstopper to go alongside her Best Actress Gong.

In addition to EastEnders stars Lacey and Gillian's individual prizes, the soap's other wins saw Heather Peace named Best Newcomer for her role of Eve Unwin.

While the soap also bagged the most prestigious award of the night - Best Soap - claiming back the prize from last year's winners Corrie.

Meanwhile former Neighbours star Jemma Donovan - the daughter of soap legend Jason - was on hand to collect the Channel 5 soap's prize of Best Daytime Soap, in the wake of its cancellation earlier this year.

The Australian show left fans moved to tears in July with its very emotional finale in which former stars returned to say goodbye.

And Jemma, who played Harlow Robinson, looked chuffed to accept the award as she posed alongside former co-star Jacinta Stapleton on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale also emerged victorious on the night with four prizes, including three for Mark Charnock who won Best Actor and Best Storyline for his portrayal of Marlon Dingle's stroke.

The talented actor, who recently bagged an NTA award, also scooped the Best Partnership prize alongside co-star Zoe Henry, who plays his onscreen wife Rhona Goskirk.

While Paige Sandhu was awarded Best Villain for her impressive portrayal of evil serial killer Meena Jutla.

Coronation Street scooped a credible three gongs, with Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) awarded the Best Comic Performance prize.

The awards also saw a win for Isabella Flanagan for her role as Hope Stape, while the much-loved Platts earned the Best Family prize.

Hollyoaks didn't go home entry-handed on the night as Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson delightedly bagged the Best Partnership trophy thanks to their portrayals of Sienna Blake and Ste Hay).

While over in the Best Drama Star category, Rosie Marcel took home the prize thanks to her skills playing Jac Naylor.

Gary Gillatt, Inside Soap's editor commented, of the awards: 'An even spread of wins across Britain's favourite TV shows is testament to a great year of soap.'

He added: 'It's interesting to see, after a host of ambitious, stunt-packed episodes, that it was the more human-scale dramas and performance that really won through – with Marlon's story in Emmerdale, and Jean's in EastEnders.

'That said, fans also enjoyed their slice of murderous mayhem from Emmerdale's Meena, too!'

INSIDE SOAP AWARDS 2022 - ALL THE WINNERS

Best Actress

Sally Carman (Abi Webster, Coronation Street)

WINNER: Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Sally Dexter (Faith Dingle, Emmerdale)

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks)

Best Actor

David Neilson (Roy Cropper, Coronation Street)

Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell, EastEnders)

WINNER: Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (James Nightingale, Hollyoaks)

Best Newcomer

Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

WINNER: Heather Peace (Eve Unwin, EastEnders)

Louise Jameson (Mary Goskirk, Emmerdale)

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams, Hollyoaks)

Best Villain

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent, Coronation Street)

Charlie Brooks (Janine Butcher, EastEnders)

WINNER: Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Jamie Lomas (Warren Fox, Hollyoaks)

Best Comic Performance

WINNER: Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Dingle, Emmerdale)

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen, Hollyoaks)

Best double act

David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Gillian Wright & Lacey Turner (Jean & Stacey Slater, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt & Mark Charnock (Paddy & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

WINNER: Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay, Hollyoaks)

Best Young performer

WINNER: Isabella Flanagan (Hope Stape, Coronation Street)

Lillia Turner (Lily Slater, EastEnders)

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor, Emmerdale)

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks)

Best Family

WINNER: The Platts (Coronation Street)

The Slaters (EastEnders)

The Dingles (Emmerdale)

The McQueens (Hollyoaks)

Best Storyline

Abi's battle for baby Alfie (Coronation Street)

Jean's bipolar disorder (EastEnders)

WINNER: Marlon's stroke (Emmerdale)

Misbah's historic rape (Hollyoaks)

Best Romance

Sally Dynevor & Joe Duttine (Sally & Tim Metcalfe, Coronation Street)

Lacey Turner & Jaz Deol (Stacey Slater & Kheerat Panesar, EastEnders)

WINNER: Zoe Henry & Mark Charnock (Rhona Goskirk & Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Jessica Fox & Ashley Taylor Dawson (Nancy & Darren Osborne, Hollyoaks)

Best Showstopper

Sinkhole horror/Johnny drowns (Coronation Street)

WINNER: Jean in Southend (EastEnders)

Marlon's stroke (Emmerdale)

Luke's death in Mallorca (Hollyoaks)

Best Drama star

Elinor Lawless (Stevie Nash, Casualty)

Jason Durr (David Hide, Casualty)

Alex Walkinshaw (Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher, Holby City)

WINNER: Rosie Marcel (Jac Naylor, Holby City)

Best Daytime Star

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman, Doctors)

Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers, Home and Away)

Ben Turland (Hendrix Greyson, Neighbours)

WINNER: Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, Neighbours)

Best Daytime Soap

Doctors

Home and Away

WINNER: Neighbours

Best Soap

Coronation Street

WINNER: EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks