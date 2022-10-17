Alabama roster set for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic high school showcase

The Alabama roster for the for 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic was announced Monday afternoon by the AHSAA . The 36th annual game will be played Saturday, Dec. 10, at South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Auburn High coach Keith Ethridge is the head coach for Alabama. He'll be leading 16 Class of 2023 recruits committed to an SEC program. The teams are comprised of only seniors.

Five Alabama commits were selected: Florence's Jahlil Hurley, Eufaula's Yhonzae Pierre, Northridge's Wilkin Formby, Hewitt-Trussville's Hunter Osborne and Anniston's Ry'Queze McElderry. Three Auburn commits were chosen: Montgomery Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb, Loachapoka's Jacorius Hart and Auburn's Bradyn Joiner.

Hurley, Clemson commit Peter Woods of Thompson, Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina and Carver-Montgomery's Qua Russuaw and James Smith are five-star recruits in the game. Russaw and Smith each have a final six of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Alabama State.

The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association's all-star selection committee chose the participants last week. Alabama defeated Mississippi 20-0 last year and holds a 23-8 record in the series. Mississippi last won in 2019.

Here is the Alabama roster:

Peyton Argent, Hoover, K/P

Bentley Basden, Muscle Shoals, LS

Jeremiah Cobb, Montgomery Catholic, RB

Kelby Collins, Gardendale, DL

Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, QB

Davion Dozier, Moody, WR

Collin Dunn, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, OLB

Braylyn Farrington, Calera, WR

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, DL

Avery Ferris, Auburn, OL

Wilkin Formby, Northridge, OL

Rickey Gibson, Hewitt-Trussville, DB

Seth Hampton, Thompson, DE/LB

Jacorius Hart , Loachapoka, DB

Jahlil Hurley, Florence, DB

Jyheam Ingram, Muscle Shoals, DL

Bradyn Joiner, Auburn, OL

Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible, OL

Khalifa Keith, A.H. Parker, RB

Carter Kelley, Mountain Brook, TE

Harrison Knight, Foley, WR

Vysen Lang, Pike Road, OL

Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, OL

TJ Metcalf, Pinson Valley, DB

Dakaari Nelson, Selma, DB/LB

Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville, DL

Karmelo Overton, Carroll, DE/LB

Drew Pickett, Russell County, RB

Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, DE/LB

Stanton Ramil, Thompson, OL

Qua Russaw, Carver-Montgomery, DE/LB

Kameran Shanks, Prattville, WR

James Smith, Carver-Montgomery, DL

Sylvester Smith, Munford, DB

Maddox Sunderman, Bob Jones, OL

Amare Thomas, Pinson Valley, WR

Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood Christian, QB

Earl Woods, Hueytown, QB

Peter Woods, Thompson, DL

Dallas Young, Gardendale, DB

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama roster set for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic high school showcase