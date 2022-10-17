Read full article on original website
NME
Arctic Monkeys to headline Rock Werchter 2023 – the week after Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys have announced they will be headlining next year’s Rock Werchter Festival. The Sheffield quartet will top the bill on the final day of the Belgian music festival, which will be taking place from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2, 2023. Last week, it was announced that Stromae would be headlining the first day of the event. Fans can register for tickets via the festival’s pre-sale.
NME
Sam Fender announces huge 2023 gigs in Belfast and Dublin
Sam Fender has announced two huge gigs in Belfast and Dublin next summer. The singer-songwriter will headline Belfast Belsonic festival on Friday, June 23 and Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 25, 2023. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday (October 21) at 10am and can be...
NME
MOBO Awards 2022 to take place in London next month
The MOBO Awards is set to return for its 25th anniversary event next month – find all the details for 2022 below. The MOBOs has been celebrating and elevating music of Black origin since 1996, supporting the growth of British rap, hip-hop, R&B, soul, grime, drill, gospel, jazz, reggae, garage and other genres.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Guitar World Magazine
Meet Dom Martin, the Belfast-born guitarist who may just be Rory Gallagher’s musical inheritor
They start guitar players young in Ulster. Dom Martin began playing aged 5, but after support slots with Eric Gales and a thrilling new album, is this the next blues-rock great from the six counties?. “My father held me over a guitar the day I was born and I just...
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
Kerrang
Mark Hoppus tried to buy blink-182 tour tickets: “I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crash out”
We once wrote a big list about why Mark Hoppus is just a thoroughly great dude, and here’s another reason: in trying to understand the fan experience when it comes to purchasing tickets for blink-182’s massively-in-demand reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, the bassist himself gave it a shot… and actually couldn’t get any.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
NME
Noel Gallagher says “no point” in Oasis reforming as band sells “as many records now” than when together
Noel Gallagher has said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together. The singer-songwriter, who plays in his own group High Flying Birds, was speaking in a new interview when he was asked whether fans can ever expect to see Oasis reform.
Ringo Starr and George Harrison Secretly Worked on a Long-Lost Song While The Beatles Recorded ‘Hey Jude’
Beatles fans hit the jackpot with a long-lost secret song Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on saw the light of day in 2021.
Liam Gallagher blames "sad little dwarf" Noel for the fact that his Knebworth 22 movie won't include Oasis songs
Singer says "horrible little man" Noel blocked him from using Manchester band's hits on upcoming Knebworth documentary
NME
Music world reacts to Little Simz’ Mercury Prize victory: “Doing London proud”
The world of music and politicians have been reacting to Little Simz‘ 2022 Mercury Prize victory for her album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The rapper was declared the overall winner of the prestigious award earlier tonight (October 18) after beating off competition from fellow favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg at a live ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.
NME
Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’
Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below. The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.
BBC
Campaign for sculpture of feminist Elsie Inglis is 'paused' after row
The campaign to make an Edinburgh sculpture in honour of the feminist Dr Elsie Inglis has been paused. It follows a row after trustees commissioned a male sculptor who had not entered a submission to make the statue. The move caused uproar from artists on social media. Trustees said "the...
See Iron Maiden's Spitfire replica droop during Aces High in Massachusetts
The band's meticulously-detailed stage prop attempted to get airborne, too late say onlookers
withguitars.com
The Wannadies announce london Date in November
Today, Swedish alt-rock stars THE WANNADIES have announced a show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall for 3 November 2022. THE WANNADIES are legends by its very definition- hailing from Skellefteå, formed in the late 80s, the group brought Swedish alt-rock to UK shores, like no other band, transforming both the British, and Swedish music scene in their stead. Described as ‘classic Britpop from beginning to end’.
withguitars.com
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album + UK & European Arena Tour
Global Pre-Sale – Oct 26th // General On-Sale – Oct 28th. Includes Chart Topping Silver Certified #1 Single ‘Forget Me’ – Still In UK Top 3. After making his eagerly-awaited return last month and rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart with ‘Forget Me’, making it his third UK number 1, Lewis Capaldi today announces his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – out May 19th 2023 on EMI Records.
NME
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a set of joint UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023. The two bands toured together in North America over the summer, with the last gig of ‘The Stadium Tour’ taking place on September 9 in Las Vegas.
