FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dale Arthur Fogal obituary 1957~2022
Mr. Dale Arthur Fogal, 65, of Chambersburg, died Tues morning, October 18, 2022, at Laurel. Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was the husband of the late Kathryn J. Miller Fogal, who preceded him in death in September, 2020. Born June 26, 1957, in McConnellsburg, he was a son...
Barbara J Hargadon obituary 1944~2022
Barbara J Hargadon, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Brookview at Menno Haven. Born July 18, 1944 in Springfield, MA, she was a daughter of the late Mario John and Florence E. Ivers Menocal. Following high school graduation Mrs. Hargadon went on to earn a...
Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Mary W Etter obituary 1938~2022
Mary W Etter (Mellott), 84, of Scotland, PA passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 in Brookview Nursing Center, Chambersburg. Born January 3, 1938 in Fulton County, PA she was the daughter of the late Ray and Letitia (Hill) Mellott. She was a graduate of Green Hills High School with the...
Leonarda Cruz Alza obituary 1923~2022
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Jesse Leroy Middaugh obituary 1935~2022
Jesse Leroy Middaugh, 87, a lifelong resident of Doylesburg, went to be with the Lord October 12, 2022. Born August 5, 1935, in Doylesburg, he was the youngest of 8 children born to the late Roy and Bessie (Duncan) Middaugh. Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 59 years,...
Richard L “Reds” May obituary 1958~2022
Richard L “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 25, 1958 in Biglerville, PA, as the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May. Richard was raised on a dairy farm in...
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
Elaine Taylor Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Elaine Taylor Ecker, age 92 of Biglerville, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. She was born December 1, 1929 in Harrisburg, PA, to the late Harold E. and Marie E. (Kuntz) Taylor. Elaine was a graduate of Arendtsville Vocational High School. Elaine...
Marlene Ann Murphy obituary 1939~2022
Marlene Ann Murphy, 83, of Newville, and formerly of Philadelphia passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022 in her home. She was born May 27, 1939 in Philadelphia a daughter of Wilbert and Thelma Bass White. Mrs. Murphy had retired as an Executive Assistant for Cigna Insurance. Marlene is survived by...
Robert R “Ghost” Costa obituary 1962~2022
Robert R “Ghost” Costa, 60, of Fayetteville, PA passed away at his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born March 24, 1962 in Boonton, NJ he was the son of the late Michael A. Costa, Sr. and Charlotte (Finley) Costa. Robert is survived by his wife Kim (Roberts)...
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore 1986~2022
Andrew Robert “Andy” Skidmore, age 36, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Andy was born on April 6, 1986, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of Robert Lee Skidmore of Warfordsburg, PA and Charla Renee Hodnovich of McConnellsburg, PA. Andy loved music, especially his favorite...
Donald R “Fred” Freeman 1956~2022
Mr. Donald R “Fred” Freeman, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at the home of his sister in Waynesboro. Born February 24, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin L. and Evelyn (Wagaman) Freeman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Frances G Cordell obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Frances G Cordell, 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA. Born May 10, 1929, in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur B. and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner. She and her husband of 33 years, the late Mr. Daniel...
Sheila K Singley obituary 1947~2022
Sheila K Singley (Whited), 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie O’Neal Whited. Her husband Barry L. Singley died in 2014. Sheila was a 1965...
Martha Ann McCleary obituary 1937~2022
Martha Ann McCleary (Shank), age 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully on to eternal life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, with her son, Robert by her side. Born June 1, 1937, in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Merle Ellsworth and Anna...
Delano C Mellott obituary 1945~2022
Delano C Mellott, 76, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, October 8th, at his residence. Delano was born in Needmore, PA, on December 20, 1945, a son of the late Freeda A. and Ferman C. Mellott. Delano was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army. He retired from...
Mary Jane East obituary 1924~2022
Mary Jane East, 98, of Chambersburg passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born March 11, 1924 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Mary and George Klenzing Sr. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church. Mary...
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith 1962~2022
Douglas “Doug” Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born November 17, 1962 in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA).
