Slidell, LA

Man accused of barging into neighbor’s home armed with a knife, arrested

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjrkK_0icexBEP00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO ) — A man is behind bars after being accused of barging into a neighbor’s residence while armed with a knife. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old John Holland was arrested for a home invasion early Monday morning.

Deputies from the STPSO say, they were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Clarise Court for a home invasion. Investigators learned that Holland allegedly forced his way into the house when of the residents opened the door, knocking the them to the floor.



Holland, reportedly armed with had a knife threatened the victims and demanded the keys to one of the vehicles. Deputies say the victims repeatedly refused, and Holland eventually left.

Deputies located Holland at his home soon after and he was taken into custody without incident according to STPSO. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on charges of home invasion and attempted armed robbery.

