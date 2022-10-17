ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was a familiar moment with a far different outcome for Bills receiver Stefon Diggs now that Buffalo has Von Miller to lean upon. Walking off the field in Kansas City after Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining, Diggs issued a forceful but simple message to Miller on the sideline.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO