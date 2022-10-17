Read full article on original website
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
With the Buccaneers' offense in striking downfall compared to last year, should the team be looking to make changes?
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams is still on track to play in the NFL in 2022.
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
With all attention now turning to Week 7, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh met with the media today prior to practice. During his press conference, Saleh stated that rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson would not practice today with his ankle injury. Johnson is reportedly getting a lot better, and Saleh shared that he is hopeful for a return next week. For this upcoming week against the Denver Broncos, though, Saleh said, “It doesn’t look like it. We’ll see unless something happens today and tomorrow, he’s probably not going to make it.”
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 matchup with the Carolina Panthers is a get-right game. The season is not going as expected by many. That includes QB Tom Brady, who came out of retirement for one more season with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost three of the last four games and their offense has mostly looked dreadful.
Norvell arrived in style to visit a former Seminole commitment.
Houston leads series 2-0
E_Altuve. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 20, Houston 24. 2B_Stanton, Donaldson, Peña 2, Maldonado. HR_Bader, Rizzo, Peña, Gurriel, McCormick, Bregman. RBIs_Bader, Rizzo 2, Torres, Peña, Maldonado, Gurriel, McCormick, Bregman 3. S_Pressly 2. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Chris Conroy; Left,...
Troy 10, South Alabama 6
TROY_Billingsley 5 run (Buce kick), 14:56. USA_FG Guajardo 32, 10:27. RUSHING_Troy, Billingsley 19-86, Vidal 17-64, Watson 1-(minus 3), Doege 4-(minus 19). South Alabama, Wells 4-21, L.Webb 8-12, Lee 2-2, Bradley 7-(minus 4). PASSING_Troy, Doege 10-15-1-84, Watson 4-4-0-54. South Alabama, Bradley 29-40-1-215, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Troy, T.Johnson 4-57, R.Johnson 4-56, Billingsley 2-7,...
