Zeldin calls for increased safety on public transit to relieve New York City congestion
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing into New York City. Instead, Zeldin wants to improve public transit safety conditions. Congestion pricing would reduce traffic into Manhattan by creating a toll on drivers entering...
Accusations traded over alleged improper campaign spending practices in governor's race
The state’s Democratic Party is stepping up its complaints about the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and allegations that his campaign might have coordinated with two political action committees that have run television ads and are advocating for the candidate. Zeldin has been more of a presence...
Unemployment no longer factors into Connecticut applicants seeking cannabis licenses
Fourteen cannabis companies inch closer to licensure and entering the legal marijuana market after the Connecticut Social Equity Council approved a new round of applications. The council approved 14 applications that were recommended by its third-party consultant CohnReznick LLP in its Oct. 18 meeting. It approved a transporter application, three food and beverage applications, a product manufacturer application and nine equity joint venture applications.
Connecticut customers will get reimbursed by Verde Energy for false marketing practices
The third-party electric supply company Verde Energy will reimburse customers, according to a settlement with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. The settlement, announced on Oct. 18 by the state Office of Consumer Counsel, directs Verde to pay $1.5 million to Eversource Energy and The United Illuminating Company to relieve Verde customers of high energy costs. It will reimburse customers, who joined Verde after May 2019, with a bill credit.
New York launches $15.6 million expansion into child care on SUNY campuses
Struggles to find child care shouldn’t serve as a roadblock for students looking to pursue a higher education, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. A $15.6 million state investment announced Tuesday aims to expand access to child care across the State of New York and City of New York college campuses. Hochul said in a statement the funding plan includes $10.8 million to address child care “deserts” across SUNY schools and $4.8 million to provide additional services at CUNY schools.
New York Democratic chair files an elections complaint against Zeldin
New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs filed an election law complaint on Monday targeting Lee Zeldin’s campaign for governor. The complaint accuses Zeledin’s campaign of circumventing donation limits by coordinating with two independent expenditure committees, which some are also known as super PACs. While a candidate’s...
Connecticut receives $1 million to improve I-95 in Stamford
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced a $1 million federal grant for the state Department of Transportation to research safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford. The study will research alternatives that will create safer merges and reduce crashes on the highway between exits 7 and 9. Between...
Seeking to protect groundwater, N.H. looks to regulate PFAS contamination in soil
On a normal morning for Anthony Drouin, he’s knee-deep in soft, thick muck, reaching a long metal pole into a pile of sludge and shoveling it into a bucket. He stuffs the inky black material, the consistency of cake batter, into little bottles he’ll send to a lab to test for a particular set of chemicals: PFAS.
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The redevelopment of State Pier in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry. The Connecticut Port Authority, which is overseeing the project, was told Tuesday by Interim Executive Director Ulysses Hammond that they needed...
Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York
A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin. Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin...
Connecticut child care providers say their poll shows support for increasing worker pay
Daycare providers in Connecticut say a new poll they commissioned shows support for increasing the pay for childcare workers. The Child Care for Connecticut's Future coalition says there is also support for the state paying more of the cost of caring for and educating young children. In slides shared during...
Voter ID, voter fraud take center stage in Connecticut Secretary of the State debate
False claims of fraud following the 2020 U.S. presidential election have eroded the confidence some voters have in America’s electoral process. The claims also put the spotlight on the statewide office charged with running elections: Secretary of the State. In June, Connecticut’s Secretary of the State, Democrat Denise Merrill,...
Officials say bear that attacked 10-year-old in Connecticut did not have rabies
State officials say a black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy in western Connecticut over the weekend did not have rabies. But a preliminary necropsy report says the animal may have been feeding on trash cans. The report found “rare pieces of macaroni” in the bear’s stomach, which officials said...
Connecticut Children’s says RSV has become dominant virus, 'far more than COVID,' and is surging
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) typically is common in children two and under, but it’s not common to see a surge like Connecticut is this time of year. “What has changed now, is from those seasonal normal patterns of distribution, it's all shifted into late summer, early fall in a way that I've never seen before,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief, Connecticut Children’s. “And I think that's the effect of COVID 19.”
How political pollsters try to get you to cooperate
With Election day less than three weeks away, there's a chance you may get a call from a political pollster. While some of those calls could be from non-partisan operations, the director of the Western New England University Polling Institute says other calls could come from political campaigns. Speaking on "All Things Considered," Tim Vercellotti said that's only problematic when the voice on the line won't promise to tell you who they are working for.
