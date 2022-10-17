Yale’s Jenna Clark named to Nancy Lieberman Watch List as one of nation’s top point guards

A point guard from a Connecticut university was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List — just not the school you’d expect.

Yale’s Jenna Clark was named as one of 20 watch-list candidates for the award, which is given annually to the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I basketball.

The junior from Pittsburgh set a new single-season assists record at Yale last season, dishing out 160. She finished with 5.9 assists per game, ranking 11th nationally, to go along with 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Clark was named second-team All-Ivy League, and the Bulldogs finished 16-11 last season.

No UConn players were named to the watch list, as 2021 winner Paige Bueckers is out for the season with a torn ACL. Replacing Bueckers will be a group effort , so it makes sense that none of the Huskies were tabbed for this award — at least in the preseason.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark won the award last season.

Players can play themselves on or off the awards list until the final five candidates are announced at the end of the season. The award will be handed out at a date to be determined.