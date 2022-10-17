Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford
Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
WPBF News 25
Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. Experts said greening disease is a big part of the problem.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
cbs12.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
WPBF News 25
Center opens for victims of human trafficking in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County ranks third in the state for situations involving human trafficking, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A new center opened Wednesday in West Palm Beach to help victims. It's called the FLITE Center — or Fort Lauderdale Independence, Training...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
cbs12.com
Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
850wftl.com
50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
cbs12.com
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian in North Miami Beach was killed after being hit by a Brightline train, according to police. The North Miami Beach Police Department said the incident took place just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue. The...
cbs12.com
Still cool and cloudy on Thursday with warming trend into the weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After an early season cold front pushed through south Florida on Wednesday morning, temperatures struggled to make it out of the 60s by the afternoon. On Wednesday, Ft. Pierce tied its record coolest maximum temperature for the day of 73 degrees set in...
cbs12.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
WPBF News 25
Family of woman, toddler killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach suing the company
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of Litha Varone and her grandson, 23-month-old Samuel Varone, who were shot and killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, are nowsuing the company. The deadly shooting happened in June 2021 when the suspect, Timothy J. Wall, 55, opened fire on the...
