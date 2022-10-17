ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

veronews.com

Breeze plans daily non-stop service to Hartford

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman believes Vero Beach will be a wildly successful addition to the company’s route map when the carrier launches low-cost passenger jet service here on Feb. 15. Initially, Breeze will offer non-stop daily flights to and from Hartford, Connecticut; and Thursday, Saturday and...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundreds of business leaders gather at Treasure Coast Business Summit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than 100 vendors, exhibitors and sponsors gathered at the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit in Port St. Lucie Thursday. "It also helps introduce other businesses to partner with other companies and it gets bigger and better every single year," St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend told WPBF 25 News.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Shaping the future of Riviera Beach through its voices

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Riviera Beach is conducting a community-wide survey to rebrand the city. The research study hosted by North Star, is looking to invest in its residents, businesses, and visitors. Responses will remain anonymous, and the 15-minute survey takes a step closer to...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
VERO BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE

