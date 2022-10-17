Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman Updates the Media Ahead of Notre Dame VS UNLV
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman met with journalists Thursday following last weekend’s loss to the Stanford Cardinal and ahead of Notre Dame’s first meeting with the UNLV Rebels. The coach talked about recovery and rethinking the Irish offense. The Threat of the Rebels. Freeman knows...
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS UNLV
It’s been a pretty crazy week for me which is both a good and a bad. The bad is mostly wrapped up in juggling a bunch of impending deadlines while also somehow not being able to recall at any given point and time what day of the week it is.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. UNLV: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It’s another game weekend in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the UNLV Rebels. At 3-3, Notre Dame can still do some pretty awesome stuff this season — but the results of the Stanford game are almost too damning to be that positive. There’s so much “needs improvement” on Notre Dame’s plate, that there’s no way they fix everything this week.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Western Michigan Series Preview
After winning both games last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team continues their tour of Michigan, playing a non-conference home-and-home series against the Western Michigan Broncos. Notre Dame enters the series with a 2-1-1 record ranked #13 in the country, while the Broncos are ranked #17 with a 4-1-0 record.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Should Notre Dame keep the blues in the closet for UNLV?
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are fresh and ready to pod, and moving on to preview Notre Dame’s next big cover challenge against the UNLV Rebels. In this episode:. What is a “fall flavor” and grocery shopping in Hicksville. REVIEWS!. Beans in a taco? How about beans on...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the UNLV Rebels to South Bend this Saturday for a college football game that may only be of interest to outsiders due to a weird weather pattern going on right now in Michiana. Yep... Monday brought cold and snow to a fair portion of...
onefootdown.com
OFD Asks: Are The Injuries Piling Up Too Fast?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in college football fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Hello again. We wish we were back with cheerier survey questions, but it’s time we...
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Two compete for Michigan House seat representing lakeshore communities
A Republican and a Democrat are facing off for the newly created district in the Michigan House of Representatives that includes several communities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Republican Kevin Whiteford and Democrat Joey Andrews are competing for the open two-year seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The new...
max983.net
Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition
Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
WNDU
Washington High School claims flag was taken, vandalized
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
CBS News
Halloween display takes spookiness to the max in Burns Harbor, Indiana
Susan Hall and her husband have gone all out for the holiday for 20 years. Drop by Stanley Street near Lake Park Road in Burns Harbor, Indiana to see their display… if you dare.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
WNDU
Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
WNDU
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
