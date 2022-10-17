ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS UNLV

It’s been a pretty crazy week for me which is both a good and a bad. The bad is mostly wrapped up in juggling a bunch of impending deadlines while also somehow not being able to recall at any given point and time what day of the week it is.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. UNLV: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s another game weekend in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they host the UNLV Rebels. At 3-3, Notre Dame can still do some pretty awesome stuff this season — but the results of the Stanford game are almost too damning to be that positive. There’s so much “needs improvement” on Notre Dame’s plate, that there’s no way they fix everything this week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey: Western Michigan Series Preview

After winning both games last weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team continues their tour of Michigan, playing a non-conference home-and-home series against the Western Michigan Broncos. Notre Dame enters the series with a 2-1-1 record ranked #13 in the country, while the Broncos are ranked #17 with a 4-1-0 record.
KALAMAZOO, MI
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS UNLV Rebels: Weather Report

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the UNLV Rebels to South Bend this Saturday for a college football game that may only be of interest to outsiders due to a weird weather pattern going on right now in Michiana. Yep... Monday brought cold and snow to a fair portion of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

OFD Asks: Are The Injuries Piling Up Too Fast?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in college football fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Hello again. We wish we were back with cheerier survey questions, but it’s time we...
NOTRE DAME, IN
max983.net

Five Area High School Marching Bands Advance to ISSMA Semi-State Competition

Five area high school marching bands have earned their way to participate at the ISSMA Open Class Semi-State Marching Band Festival. A total of 80 high schools from the state have been selected to perform at three different Central Indiana schools on Saturday, October 29. Ben Davis High School, Pike High School, Decatur Central High School and Franklin Community High School are the locations for this year’s semi-state competition.
PLYMOUTH, IN
insideevs.com

Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million

After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting

Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy