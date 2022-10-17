Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Eater
New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20. Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and...
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
Hutto bakery looks to change name and expand menu with espresso drinks, savory treats
Cookies, Cupcakes and More has a selection of treats ready to go in its display case each day. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Big changes are in the works at Hutto bakery Cookies, Cupcakes and More, but the business will still sell its signature baked treats. This is according to Darrian Noel...
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
kut.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
Pandora to bring affordable and fine jewelry to Northwest Austin
Pandora, a Danish women's jewelry store, opened in the Domain next to H&M and Macy's on Sep. 26. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Pandora opened a second Austin location in the Domain, 11401 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. 133, on Sept. 26. The jewelry store sells charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and lab-created diamond jewelry, and is committed to being carbon neutral in operations by 2025. The store will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 22 with complimentary treats, a raffle to win a $250 Pandora gift card and take-home dried flower bouquets with a purchase. 512-543-3414. https://us.pandora.net.
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
tribeza.com
The Story and Inspiration Behind Four Beautiful Restaurant Interiors
Beyond the food and drinks they serve, Freddo ATX, In Plain Sight, Diner Bar and Picnik create carefully designed experiences. The grand, two-story wooden Italianate-style house perched on Oltorf and South Congress Avenue looks completely out of place on its bustling intersection. Never mind the fact that it used to be a Wells Fargo branch until Harry Karr opened Greek coffee shop Freddo ATX in the summer of 2021 — the structure is literally out of place.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls OKs park concept design
The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pups hope days on the pitch end in new homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Tail wags and belly rubs are welcome additions to match day atmosphere thanks to a partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! "Mascot of the Match” is not a new program. It has proven to be a helpful initiative in the club’s first two seasons. Mascots are a fixture at each match. The hope is that one day, each rescue will be adopted.
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer District hits critical drought level for the 1st time since 2013
The critical drought declaration was made on Thursday after one of the District's drought triggers, Lovelady Monitory Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger on Monday.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
