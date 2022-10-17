ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee Cave, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pandora to bring affordable and fine jewelry to Northwest Austin

Pandora, a Danish women's jewelry store, opened in the Domain next to H&M and Macy's on Sep. 26. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Pandora opened a second Austin location in the Domain, 11401 Century Oaks Terrace, Ste. 133, on Sept. 26. The jewelry store sells charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and lab-created diamond jewelry, and is committed to being carbon neutral in operations by 2025. The store will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 22 with complimentary treats, a raffle to win a $250 Pandora gift card and take-home dried flower bouquets with a purchase. 512-543-3414. https://us.pandora.net.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
tribeza.com

The Story and Inspiration Behind Four Beautiful Restaurant Interiors

Beyond the food and drinks they serve, Freddo ATX, In Plain Sight, Diner Bar and Picnik create carefully designed experiences. The grand, two-story wooden Italianate-style house perched on Oltorf and South Congress Avenue looks completely out of place on its bustling intersection. Never mind the fact that it used to be a Wells Fargo branch until Harry Karr opened Greek coffee shop Freddo ATX in the summer of 2021 — the structure is literally out of place.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pups hope days on the pitch end in new homes

AUSTIN, Texas — Tail wags and belly rubs are welcome additions to match day atmosphere thanks to a partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! "Mascot of the Match” is not a new program. It has proven to be a helpful initiative in the club’s first two seasons. Mascots are a fixture at each match. The hope is that one day, each rescue will be adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
