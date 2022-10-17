Read full article on original website
saportareport.com
Woodruff Arts Center to host TEDWomen conference for next three years
TEDWomen — a conference focused on the power of women and girls as creators and change-makers — recently sealed a long-term partnership with Atlanta’s Woodruff Arts Center (WAC). For the next three years, the annual TEDWomen conference will be hosted at the local arts institution. The union...
atlantafi.com
Best Atlanta Hotels To See Celebrities
Hotels are not only great places to stay in Atlanta, but they’re where you’ll most likely to spot a celebrity. As you might imagine, celebrities want to stay at top-notch hotels with amenities and security. Privacy is also a must for famous people who travel into the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
Essence
Michael B. Jordan Surprises Atlanta University Center With Paid Lunches And ‘Creed’ Q&A’
“It was really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs.”. The trailer for Creed III, starring Michael B. Jordan’s reprisal of his titular role and Johnathan Majors as an anticipated addition, is officially here. This next installment emphasizes self-discovery, family, and the crystallization of the future as Adonis Creed faces off with his past. In honor of the film’s thematic connections with young adults, Jordan surprised Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University with free lunch, a Q&A, and $3000 tuition grants to a few lucky students.
AccessAtlanta
Atlanta done right: Neighborhood guide to local-approved hangouts
Sure, Centennial Olympic Park and the downtown Atlanta museums (Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights) are great places to stop by if you’re visiting Atlanta for the first time. After all, they represent important parts of the city’s history and they are certainly must-see locations. However, when it comes to where Atlantans spend their time, it’s safe to say that downtown Atlanta isn’t necessarily high on that list. So if you’re looking to avoid tourists and want to learn more about where the locals tend to go around metro Atlanta, look no further than the following recommendations.
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
musictimes.com
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
fox5atlanta.com
Drug stash houses raided near Downtown Atlanta attractions
ATLANTA - Law enforcement officers are encountering drug operations in places where you might not expect criminal activity. In Downtown Atlanta, police shut down two separate stash houses in a luxury housing complex. That property is in the same block as the Children's Museum of Atlanta and other popular attractions where families gather.
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
What the closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center means for Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s healthcare system is entering its busiest season for traumatic injuries but this year they’ll be operating with one less hospital. WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will close its doors on Nov. 1, leaving the Peach State with just four level-one facilities. One of those is located in Savannah. Dr. James […]
wclk.com
UPFRONT featuring 'Critter Fixer' stars plus Artist & Footlocker Designer Melissa A. Mitchell
Check out this most recent edition of UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry. It features NatGeo Critter Fixer stars, Dr. Terence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges. The dynamic duo are back to chat about their new season and the importance of giving back through their community initiative, Vet For A Day. We’re...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens
ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming. The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and...
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight
It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the most serene places in metro Atlanta to get your zen on
Sometimes, we all need a moment to rest and relax from the craziness of our daily lives. Luckily, Atlanta offers a variety of nature preserves and urban hikes surrounded by lush greenery, wildlife and hardly any traffic noise. There are also opportunities to reconnect with body and mind at spiritual centers that offer guided teaching. If you’re looking to take a few hours of your day to recharge without wanting to actually escape the city, look into the seven locations below that offer quiet spaces to think and reflect.
fox5atlanta.com
Housing industry headed for a tough 2023
ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
