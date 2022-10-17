Sure, Centennial Olympic Park and the downtown Atlanta museums (Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights) are great places to stop by if you’re visiting Atlanta for the first time. After all, they represent important parts of the city’s history and they are certainly must-see locations. However, when it comes to where Atlantans spend their time, it’s safe to say that downtown Atlanta isn’t necessarily high on that list. So if you’re looking to avoid tourists and want to learn more about where the locals tend to go around metro Atlanta, look no further than the following recommendations.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO