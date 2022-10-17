Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Clarinda peaking at right time, heading into playoff clash with Roland-Story
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Cardinals (5-3) have sprung to life in the latter parts of the regular season as they head into a clash with Roland-Story (4-4) on Friday. The Cardinals are hitting their stride at the right time as after a thrilling 58-43 win over Des Moines Christian in Week 7, Head Coach Collin Bevins' team followed that up with a dominant 52-7 regular-season finale victory over Red Oak (4-4).
kmaland.com
Clarinda girls, boys XC qualify for state, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood add individual qualifiers
(Shenandoah) -- The Clarinda girls and boys both qualified for state while Shenandoah, Treynor and Underwood also will have representatives in Fort Dodge next week, following the 2A state qualifying meet in Shenandoah on Thursday. “I am feeling a lot of joy,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer told KMA Sports....
kmaland.com
Maryville's Auffert chats state medalist performance
(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert joined Thursday's Upon Further Review fresh off her stellar performance at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament. Auffert finished fifth on Tuesday, carding a 165 score. "I'm really thrilled with how it ended," Auffert said. "I wasn't expecting that because of the conditions. It...
kmaland.com
Kathy Sump, 80, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Kathy passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha mural is talk of the town
Quite simply, it states “Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas.”. But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
kmaland.com
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Christensen: Shen school activities revamp extends beyond sports
(Shenandoah) -- Athletics is just one part of a planned rejuvenation of the Shenandoah School District's activities. That's according to Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen. Last week, Christensen announced a concerted effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs, involving not only students but also parents, guardians and the community, in general. The announcement follows the suspension of Shenandoah High School's varsity football season earlier this month due to a lack of players. Since last Monday's school board meeting, Christensen tells KMA News the announcement garnered a great response from the public.
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Shen golf course sees busy greens, uptick in membership
(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course. That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.
kmaland.com
Shen schools seek student-parent activities buy-in
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities. Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah domestic incident leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is charged following an altercation Thursday morning. Shenandoah Police say 39-year-old Paul Nathaniel Falk was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault. Falk was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Evergreen Street at at around 9 a.m. for assault in progress. Officers arrested the suspect after gathering information from the victims involved.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City commissioners set street projects
(Nebraska City) -- Two heavily-traveled streets in Nebraska City are targeted for repairs. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the 11th Street improvement project, which includes the business stretch of Highway 75--the main artery heading in and out of the community. Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News previous renovations centered on the street's southern section.
doniphanherald.com
County Board talks statewide election lawsuit
Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked on Fremont County charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces contempt of court charges. Red Oak Police say 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau was arrested early Wednesday evening on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Binau was taken to Montgomery County Jail on $3,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Water main break prompts boil advisory for portion of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A portion of Shenandoah has been placed until a boil advisory following a water main break. City officials say a water main break occurred Tuesday on A Avenue north of Ferguson Road. Residents on East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah have been placed under a boil advisory/bottled water advisory until repairs are made and test sample results are received, which is typically 24-48 hours.
kmaland.com
Page County seeks to bring wind ordinance lawsuit to federal court
(Clarinda) -- After seeking additional time to respond to a lawsuit regarding wind turbines and the respective county ordinance, Page County has filed a notice of removal to federal court. Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney filed the document Tuesday intending to remove the case from Iowa district court to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Hixson charged with burglary prior to hospitalization
NEBRASKA CITY - Dustin Hixson, 36, of Nebraska City is charged with burglary and criminal mischief involving a romp through a Nebraska City neighborhood. Police received multiple reports of a man in the areas of Arbor Lodge State Park and Park Lane. Hixson is suspected of setting off car alarms,...
kmaland.com
Page County board continues discussions on O Avenue concerns
(Clarinda) -- It will be at least one more week before the final word is given on how repairs will be conducted to portions of a recent re-pavement project in Page County. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns over the repaving of O Avenue, which was contracted to Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic for over $3.2 million. During his weekly update, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that Henningsen would be in later this week to look into a solution, which he says is likely to be a patch job over the new pavement at the Page-Montgomery County line. However, Wagoner says he sees a couple of issues after King sent him the proposal Monday, including a lack of pertinent information.
Kan. school district issued evacuation order due to bomb threat
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 430 officials investigated a reported bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to a statement from school district superintendent Jason Cline and Horton Police Chief Jon Boller. Just after 8a.m. Tuesday, the school district issued an evacuation procedure after police alerted the school of...
