Read full article on original website
Related
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
theScore
Colts' Irsay: 'There is merit to remove' Dan Snyder as Commanders owner
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday he would support the decision to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. "It's a difficult situation," Irsay said, according to Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. "I believe there is merit to remove him as owner of the (Commanders)." "I believe...
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Trade Could Save the Packers Season
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks Aaron Rodgers and the comatose Green Bay Packers desperately need this trade deadline deal to salvage their season, as the 3-3 Packers rank just 24th in the league in scoring.
Jim Irsay Drops 'Bombshell' on NFL's Plan for Daniel Snyder
Jim Irsay resents how Daniel Snyder's misdeeds have "painted" NFL owners "incorrectly."
Yardbarker
Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson following terms of settlement, NFL following any additional lawsuits or information that arises
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to fulfill the terms outlined in the disciplinary settlement with the NFL and is on track for reinstatement according to commissioner Roger Goodell.
Fox40
This is the closest you can live to California’s NFL stadiums
Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?. If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality. The sports betting and news website...
Colin Cowherd Floats this Blockbuster NFL Trade to Shake Up the League
Colin Cowherd floats this blockbuster NFL trade offer to save these two floundering franchises who came into 2022 as Super Bowl contenders.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL owners exchange heated words during league meetings, per report
Looks like things got pretty heated between two of the NFL’s most recognizable owners. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., the issue stemmed from new contract negotiations involving commissioner Roger Goodell. That led to a brief verbal spat between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones...
CBS Sports
Commanders' Dan Snyder sends letter to NFL owners addressing report of defiance, threats to rest of league
The NFL owners meeting this week has a different vibe to it compared to years past. Apart from conversations about NFL officiating and how the quarterback should be protected, there's also the potential issue of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A recent story from ESPN took aim at the embattled...
Report: Patriots Have Identified Which Quarterback Will Start Moving Forward
Even though rookie Bailey Zappe has led the New England Patriots to two straight wins, there isn't a quarterback controversy in Foxboro. Reports Thursday indicate that Mac Jones will resume his starting role when he returns to full health — and there's a good chance that happens this week. Jones ...
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
NFL Executive Had A Bizarre Reason For Leaving The Patriots
The Jack Easterby era officially came to a close in Houston after the Texans decided to relieve him of his duties as EVP of football operations on Monday. The 39-year-old exec rose to prominence as a member of the Patriots front office for six seasons where he worked in team development before taking the job in H-Town.
SkySports
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
NFL Owner is First to Call For the Removal of Washington's Dan Snyder
This NFL owner is the first owner to publicly call for the removal or Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.
Would Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington Redo Their College Football Careers?
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are posed the question, would they redo their college football careers, even if it meant they didn't have the same success. Their answers might surprise you. Take a listen.
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin explains why a Kyler Murray for Russell Wilson swap could be in the cards for the Broncos and Cardinals.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0