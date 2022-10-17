ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

NFL owners exchange heated words during league meetings, per report

Looks like things got pretty heated between two of the NFL’s most recognizable owners. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., the issue stemmed from new contract negotiations involving commissioner Roger Goodell. That led to a brief verbal spat between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones...
The Spun

NFL Executive Had A Bizarre Reason For Leaving The Patriots

The Jack Easterby era officially came to a close in Houston after the Texans decided to relieve him of his duties as EVP of football operations on Monday. The 39-year-old exec rose to prominence as a member of the Patriots front office for six seasons where he worked in team development before taking the job in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
