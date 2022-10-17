It is the season for screams and laughs, and a little bit of fear with a whole lot of fun. For many, Halloween may signify the start of the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas not far away. While some may enjoy scary movies and others are just here for the Pillsbury pumpkin-printed sugar cookies, there is a lot of fun to be had in The Natural State. While visiting a haunted house may not be entirely natural for some, many will wait in line to walk through their favorite spooky attractions.

