Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
touropia.com
12 Best Things to Do in Rogers, AR
Part of one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, Rogers lies nestled away amidst the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. While much of it is made up of almost endless suburban sprawl, lots of spectacular scenery and nature can be found nearby. Established in 1881, the same year that...
aymag.com
After 13 Years, Fayetteville Music Festival Goes on Hiatus
Fayetteville Roots Festival, which is a recurring event in the Northwest Arkansas Community that takes place each year in late August, has announced it will not be returning for the foreseeable future. According to Fayetteville Roots Co-founders Bryan Hembree, Bernice Hembree and Jerrmy Gawthrop, this announcement comes due to the...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
aymag.com
9 Haunted Houses to Visit This October
It is the season for screams and laughs, and a little bit of fear with a whole lot of fun. For many, Halloween may signify the start of the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas not far away. While some may enjoy scary movies and others are just here for the Pillsbury pumpkin-printed sugar cookies, there is a lot of fun to be had in The Natural State. While visiting a haunted house may not be entirely natural for some, many will wait in line to walk through their favorite spooky attractions.
kuaf.com
Lakes, creeks surround city where its residents learn septic system management
Bella Vista has seven lakes and about 77% of Bella Vista’s residents have a septic system. As the population grows, more septic tanks will be installed. Residents are learning how to tend to their systems not only to save money overall but also, because all water eventually flows downstream.
KHBS
New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
KHBS
Walmart, other US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The proposal obtained by The Associated Press was made...
USACE cautions of low water levels at Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cautioning boaters of low water levels at Beaver Lake.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
bentonvillear.com
South Walton Blvd. Lane Closure
Bentonville, AR...South Walton Blvd. at SW 8th Street will be reduced to one north bound and one south bound lane of traffic between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am the nights of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. During this time the traffic signal will be placed into a flash mode signalizing an all-way stop. Said closure is for road construction.
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
A Really Interesting Foe Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip
Razorbacks will be in a bowl game (somewhere) and opponents could be interesting.
Brooks Yurachek now making a name for himself on the gridiron
By Steve Andrews Brooks Yurachek had a familiar name before he ever stepped onto a football field, thanks to his father and two older brothers. But the senior middle linebacker at Fayetteville High School is now carrying on the legacy, while also making a name for himself as one of the ...
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
