Bentonville, AR

touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Rogers, AR

Part of one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US, Rogers lies nestled away amidst the Ozarks of Northwest Arkansas. While much of it is made up of almost endless suburban sprawl, lots of spectacular scenery and nature can be found nearby. Established in 1881, the same year that...
ROGERS, AR
aymag.com

After 13 Years, Fayetteville Music Festival Goes on Hiatus

Fayetteville Roots Festival, which is a recurring event in the Northwest Arkansas Community that takes place each year in late August, has announced it will not be returning for the foreseeable future. According to Fayetteville Roots Co-founders Bryan Hembree, Bernice Hembree and Jerrmy Gawthrop, this announcement comes due to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
aymag.com

9 Haunted Houses to Visit This October

It is the season for screams and laughs, and a little bit of fear with a whole lot of fun. For many, Halloween may signify the start of the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas not far away. While some may enjoy scary movies and others are just here for the Pillsbury pumpkin-printed sugar cookies, there is a lot of fun to be had in The Natural State. While visiting a haunted house may not be entirely natural for some, many will wait in line to walk through their favorite spooky attractions.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

New food hub will help local farmers in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ground was officially broken in Springdale on Oct. 19. for the Market Center of the Ozarks. The center will be a 45,000-square-foot food hub that will provide resources to local farmers and residents. “This has been in conversation and imagination," NW Arkansas Food Systems senior program...
SPRINGDALE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
bentonvillear.com

South Walton Blvd. Lane Closure

Bentonville, AR...South Walton Blvd. at SW 8th Street will be reduced to one north bound and one south bound lane of traffic between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am the nights of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. During this time the traffic signal will be placed into a flash mode signalizing an all-way stop. Said closure is for road construction.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
BENTON COUNTY, AR

