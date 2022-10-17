Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Playcaller Change?
With the Buccaneers' offense in striking downfall compared to last year, should the team be looking to make changes?
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams is still on track to play in the NFL in 2022.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints
There's no better place in the world to celebrate a win for your favorite sports team than Twitter! What's happening with the Red Sea now?
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking her case to a Los Angeles jury
Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
LOOK: Mike Norvell uses helicopter to drop in on top running back
Norvell arrived in style to visit a former Seminole commitment.
Florida State offers highly-sought after JUCO offensive lineman
The massive offensive lineman has reported nearly 40 offers.
