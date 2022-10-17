BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO