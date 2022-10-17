ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland.com

Grant Delpit’s starting spot is safe for now, Browns not considering defensive depth chart changes

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns safety Grant Delpit has gotten off to a rocky start this season, but Cleveland isn’t thinking about making a change to its depth chart. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on Thursday they aren’t shaking things up and that Delpit will still be the starting strong safety after the 24 year old gave up a handful of big plays in the Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots.
CLEVELAND, OH

