Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whcuradio.com
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
whcuradio.com
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 94 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
whcuradio.com
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
Endicott woman crashes car into backyard shed, arrested for DWI
Yesterday, at around 7:15 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1807 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union for a reported motor vehicle accident.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
AR-15 rifles locked up in some Pennsylvania schools for safety
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school district in Luzerne County is ramping up its methods to protect schools. The Pittston Area School District has added shotguns and rifles to its armor for school officers. We live in a world where schools are constantly looking for ways to heighten their security, to better protect students […]
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Owego barn fire
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over a dozen fire departments responded Wednesday to a blaze in Owego. Investigators say the fire was first reported at a barn on Gaskill Road, then spread to a home. Several buildings were damaged, and the barn was destroyed. No reports of injuries or fatalities,...
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. on the North Scranton Expressway. No word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene. Want to...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County readies Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Next week is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Tioga County. Officials say lead poisoning can cause stunted physical and mental growth, and problems with behavior. They say all one and two-year-olds should get tested. Over the past three years, the county has provided health services...
whcuradio.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
whcuradio.com
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
Comments / 0