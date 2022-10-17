Read full article on original website
Related
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
WTOP
Jets-Broncos matchup pits two of the league’s best defenses
NEW YORK JETS (4-2) at DENVER (2-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2, Broncos 2-4. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 22-16-1. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Fred Dryer records two safeties
1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns — three rushing, three receiving — in a 41-0 victory over Richmond. 1956 — Billy Howton of the Green Bay Packers catches seven passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
WTOP
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There’s something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can’t shake.
WTOP
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They’ve lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
WTOP
Chiefs visit 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl 54
KANSAS CITY (4-2) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-3) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 2-4, 49ers 3-3. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. LAST WEEK: Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
WTOP
Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus remembered the transition going from Toledo to Missouri as an assistant under Gary Pinkel. From winning 10 games with a MAC powerhouse to taking a beating against the powers of the Big 12 the next few years, it was an eye-opening experience.
WTOP
Garrett, Clowney back as Browns prepare for Ravens, Jackson
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns got their defensive bookends back. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Thursday, a significant development for a struggling Cleveland defense that will be stressed by elusive Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Garrett has been bothered by a sprained left shoulder...
WTOP
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
WTOP
Both QBs try to rebound when Ravens host Cleveland
CLEVELAND (2-4) at BALTMORE (3-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Ravens by 6, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-4; Ravens 2-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-12. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Patriots 38-15;...
Cardinals' pick-sick frenzy, DeAndre Hopkins' return leads to win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals used two critical pick-sixes to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, on the night DeAndre Hopkins made his season debut after serving suspension.
WTOP
Today in Sports History, Oct. 21-27
1947 — In front of a capacity crowd of 35,000 at Columbia’s Baker Field in New York, the Lions end Army’s 32-game unbeaten streak in a 21-20 upset. An interception in Army’s final drive seals the win, the first over an Army team that had not surrendered a point all season until the loss to Columbia.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife
The Washington Commanders will be without Carson Wentz for at least a month, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return to the starting lineup. Will the journeyman backup yield better results for the Burgundy and Gold offense against Green Bay and beyond? Could the switch to Heinicke be permanent?
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8:18 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. New York City-Montreal winner at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. or 8 p.m. Dallas-Austin winner at...
Comments / 0