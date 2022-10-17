ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WFYI

Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing

A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot. While on the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
Fox 59

Person found dead inside burned car on southeast side

IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Daily 3 Daily...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021 near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, the Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

