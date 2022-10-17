Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead.
Indiana judge convicts man in Black man's 2020 killing
A man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the fatal 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by outrage over George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Prosecutors had charged Tyler Newby, 32, with murder, but after a one-day bench trial a Marion County...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WISH-TV
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot. While on the […]
Two Indy families seek answers following pair of unsolved murders from October 2021
With 34 homicides in 31 days, last October was the deadliest month in the history of the city. Unfortunately, one year later more than half of those cases remains unsolved.
A bullet’s impact is felt by more than than just the victim
One bullet can set into motion a string of people and events as they focus on saving a person's life.
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
WTHR
IMPD: Man injured after shots fired at Decatur Township mobile homes
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating a series of gunshots fired in a Decatur Township mobile home community Wednesday night. One man was shot inside a trailer on Seattle Avenue in the Valleybrook neighborhood, according to a public police report. Police said he was alert at the scene when they were called just before 10:15 p.m. Valleybrook is located off High School Road, near Kentucky Avenue.
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
Fox 59
Person found dead inside burned car on southeast side
IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Person found dead inside burned car on southeast …. IMPD is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Daily 3 Daily...
Beech Grove, Indianapolis increase police officer pay for 2023
After approvals from their respective city councils, both Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and Beech Grove Police Department officers can expect pay increases starting in 2023.
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to […]
Fox 59
IU Health Ear Specialist on what you need to know about Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids
IU Health Ear Specialist on what you need to know …. Two Bartholomew County deputies are being credited for rescuing a man from a smoke-filled home. Early Saturday morning, Deputy Bryant and Deputy Burkholder unexpectedly responded to the call near 9th and Union. Police search for driver who ran from...
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
Man sentenced in 2021 police chase, crash causing serious multiple-vehicle accident in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Clint Adams received a nine-year prison sentence in a plea agreement for a 2021 police chase and crash where Adams was under the influence. Police spotted Adams driving a white 2018 Chevy Silverado just after 9 p.m. on April 11, 2021 near the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street on the near west side. The truck had been reported stolen and police believed it may have been used in trailer thefts. When an officer tried to pull over the truck, the Adams tried to get away on Holt Road.
