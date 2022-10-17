Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Newly completed $166M facility will more than double Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in size
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A children’s hospital serving South Florida is getting bigger, and it will also be better equipped to handle surgical procedures, treatments and the growing needs of patients and their families. Beginning in November, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood will more than double in size...
Click10.com
Local 10’s Nicole Perez to host Men of Style charity event
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than one man will be jolly and dressed in a suit this December. On Dec. 1st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., 12 men will be celebrated for their positive contributions to communities in South Florida at the 16th annual Galleria Fort Lauderdale’s Men of Style event.
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami staff hailed as heroes after saving woman’s life
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission. The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September. They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse. It was the first...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Nurses at Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida vote resoundingly to ratify new contracts
RNs at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes ratify new contracts, RNs at Coral Gables Hospital win first contract. October 12, 2022 – As reported by the National Nurses Organizing Committee, Registered Nurses at three Steward Health Care hospitals in South Florida —Coral Gables Hospital in Coral Gables, Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes — resoundingly voted over the past week in favor of ratifying new three-year contracts announced National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) today. The new contracts support improvements in patient care and will strengthen each hospitals’ capacity to retain and recruit registered nurses, which is a priority given the staffing crisis at each facility.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
Click10.com
Brightline completes critical step towards finishing its Aventura station
AVENTURA, Fla. – Brightline has installed one of the final pieces of its Aventura station, a 131-foot-long skybridge that stretches across West Dixie Highway near Northeast 198 Street. Once completed, the station across from Aventura Mall, will connect travelers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach....
Palm Beach County School Board chooses name for incoming Boynton Beach-area middle school
One of the newest schools coming to Palm Beach County will shed its placeholder name, “17-PP Middle School,” and open under the official name approved Wednesday. When students walk onto the new campus in August, they’ll be arriving at West Boynton Middle School, a 12-acre property that’s already taking shape near the...
ems1.com
Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call
COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
Click10.com
BSO deputies help rescue homeless Vietnam veteran in Davie
Davie, Fla. – Broward Sherriff deputies helped out a 79-year-old Vietnam veteran on Wednesday afternoon after learning the man was homeless. Love, a Vietnam veteran, spent 4 months living out of a van in a Davie parking lot and was left homeless by his deceased wife. “My wife sold...
Boynton Beach votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions
City votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions There are few populations more vulnerable in society than low-income seniors. Like everyone else, they have to deal with rising prices...
Click10.com
Painted pink pigeons rescued from Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two pink pigeons seen roaming around C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines have now been captured and taken to a rescue. The dyed birds were trapped by Palm Beach Parrot & Bird Rescue and have been reunited with a third dyed pigeon that was previously trapped.
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
cbs12.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Disabled Woman From Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman with disabilities. Icynthia Wright, 78, was last seen Monday evening in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place wearing a pink shirt and multicolor skirt. Wright is 5'3" and weighs 130 pounds with brown...
