fintechnexus.com

The case for the metaverse: Why it will work

The idea of the metaverse is gaining traction. However, Zuckerberg’s hopes for instant success with announcements of avatars with legs may be falling short of the mark. The development of a Web3 may seem trivial, focused primarily on pushing VR. Recent updates covered by the media allude to a Second Life 2.0 type offering, which is highly funded but with dismal amounts of adoption. Despite this, the technology could significantly impact financial services and the world we know.
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Regulation Is Coming And Bitcoin Will Benefit

This is an opinion editorial by Shane Neagle, the editor-in-chief of “The Tokenist.”. The continued discussion about the need for a comprehensive U.S. regulatory framework to identify opportunities and risks within the rapidly growing Bitcoin sector has caught the attention of the wider public. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the...
rigzone.com

Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year

High spot electricity prices, particularly in Europe, are changing the utility wind and solar investment narrative as potential payback periods of under a year could start a race to develop renewable assets purely based on project economics, Rystad Energy research shows. Capital investments in renewables have also increased significantly and...
bctd.news

Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030

In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
streetwisereports.com

Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient

An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
Entrepreneur

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
HackerNoon

Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022

Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq Chief Executive once quoted that “Blockchain is the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade or so.”. We can certainly sense the vibe of this new happening in the technical world, which is mentioned by Bob Greifeld. It's been quite a good time since the community is well acquainted with it but the craze never seems to die down. People in tech towns are still talking about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. How companies are all over this technology for support, since it is not only a famous one but a very effective one as well. One of the most demanding in the technological world.

