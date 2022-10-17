Read full article on original website
Illegal 'car takeovers' showing up at Neshaminy, Oxford Valley and Willow Grove malls
Hundreds of vehicles converged on malls in Bucks and Montgomery counties last weekend for illegal mass gatherings in a newer trend that police are calling a "car takeover." The cars were in the parking lots, doing "burnouts" and "donuts," at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown, Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Willow Grove mall this past Saturday, according authorities. Police in the area said the large group gathering can be a safety issue.
YWCA shares importance of community in fighting domestic violence
Oct. 20—The YWCA highlighted warning signs of domestic violence and why community engagement is important in battling the issue at an educational panel on Wednesday. Students, teachers and community members gathered at the Blum Student Union at Missouri Western State University to hear from a panel of six St. Joseph officials.
