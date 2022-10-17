Hundreds of vehicles converged on malls in Bucks and Montgomery counties last weekend for illegal mass gatherings in a newer trend that police are calling a "car takeover." The cars were in the parking lots, doing "burnouts" and "donuts," at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown, Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Willow Grove mall this past Saturday, according authorities. Police in the area said the large group gathering can be a safety issue.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO