Pittsburgh, PA

Kevin Dotson says he got death threats after Steelers' win

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off the biggest upset win of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a great day. But for a small corner of the Steelers’ fanbase, it is all about being toxic on social media regardless of how the team does.

Steelers guard Kevin Dotson got to experience that ugly side of Steeler Nation on Sunday when he received more than one death threat on Twitter for his individual performance in Sunday’s win. Dotson allowed one sack and had three penalties in the game and I think he’d admit it wasn’t his best performance.

But it’s a game, people. Fan is short for fanatic for a reason and it’s important to clarify that this small group of people does not represent Steelers or NFL fans in any way shape or form. I hate that anyone did this to Dotson or any player. Dotson worked hard this offseason to win the starting left guard spot over Kendrick Green. His season hasn’t been as good as he had hoped to this point, obviously but nothing a player is going to do routine in a football game warrants this sort of backlash.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

