Virginia Department of Health Announces Availability of Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccines for Pediatric Patients
(RICHMOND, Va.) — Parents of young children in Virginia are now able to seek a free bivalent pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine for their children aged five years and older, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Monday, following the recommendation of the booster vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 12.
