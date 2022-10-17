ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Proposed Zoning Amendments to Preserve Recreation Facilities & Cap Density in the Wild Dunes PRD

On September 27, 2022, City Council tasked staff to prepare ordinances to amend the conservation district to include preservation of public and private recreation facilities, including the golf courses inside and outside Wild Dunes and the tennis facility inside Wild Dunes, and to cap the density in the Wild Dunes PRD to reflect the current existing units and approved lots.
