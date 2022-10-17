Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Kawhi Leonard’s Hilarious Reaction to Watching Warriors vs Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard is a very eccentric guy in the NBA, he's just a different type of guy with different types of answers. The Clippers are facing the Lakers on Thursday, so when Kawhi was asked if he watched the Lakers face the Warriors on opening night, he had a different type of answer.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claps Back At Charles Barkley Comments
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is no stranger to media criticism. Even in his MVP prime with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the hyper-athletic point guard still dealt with his share of detractors. View the original article to see embedded media. Now embarking on his second (and probably...
Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
Grizzlies’ Steven Adams agrees that Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson. During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee’s Culture
View the original article to see embedded media. In a game that the Phoenix Suns really wanted to win for revenge, Damion Lee of all people ended up being the hero that they needed. Lee hit an incredibly clutch game-winner for the Suns, to give them a much-needed victory against the Dallas Mavericks team that embarrassed them in the playoffs. Suns' All-Star Devin Booker gave praise to the Golden State Warriors for that moment.
Report: Kawhi Leonard Potentially Coming off Bench Against Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. According to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Kawhi Leonard may be starting the season by coming off the bench to manage his minutes. The report is a very interesting one for multiple reasons. One, Kawhi Leonard started games during...
Like The Phoenix Suns, The Miami Heat Have Opportunity For Their `Get-Back’ Against Boston Celtics
The Phoenix Suns were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of last year's Western Conference playoffs. On Wednesday, they got some sort of revenge by defeating the Mavs in the season opener. "If you get your asses kicked, you want to get your get-back," Suns guard Devin...
Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason
The Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans. Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals. Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year.
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
Atlanta Hawks Name Team Captains
View the original article to see embedded media. Wednesday night marked a new season and a new era for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite overachieving at times, the Hawks have always been scrappy underdogs. However, now the team has transformed into a legitimate contender. The Hawks took care of business against...
76ers vs. Bucks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 season continues on Thursday night with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thursday’s game marks the first time the Bucks will take the court this season. For the Sixers, it’s their second outing of the year. Philadelphia had the opportunity to help tip...
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady
The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein. View the original article to see embedded media. Stein notes that...
Indiana Pacers start slow in season opening loss to Washington Wizards: ‘We got punched in the mouth’
Entering this NBA season, there were questions about the Indiana Pacers' ability to stop other teams. The roster worked on defense roughly twice as much as offense in training camp in an attempt to improve on the defensive end of the floor, but their preseason defense still left more questions than answers about how the team would get stops this season.
Sabrina Ionescu Named College GameDay Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay has already started unloading their equipment on the University of Oregon campus in preparation for the showdown between the No. 10 Ducks and the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The next step of the prep? Naming a famous guest picker from the host school to come on the...
Ted Leonsis Emerges As Front-Runner to Buy MLB’s Nationals, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Lerner family’s announcement earlier this year of its intention to sell the Nationals franchise, a group led by Ted Leonsis—current owner of the Wizards, Capitals and Mystics—has emerged as the front-runner to purchase the MLB team, according to a report from The Athletic.
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead USC football player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking what could be a landmark case to a Los Angeles jury Friday. Matthew Gee died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing linebacker for the 1990 Rose Bowl winning team, according to the wrongful death suit filed by Alana Gee. Of the hundreds of wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits brought by college football players against the NCAA in the past decade, Gee’s...
Chargers Aim to Overcome Growing List of Injuries to Extend Win Streak
COSTA MESA – The injuries have continued to hit the Chargers at a particularly high rate, and last week's game on Monday Night Football was no different. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each suffered a concussion against the Broncos, putting their status in doubt for the Week 7 game against the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
Arango's goal in 93rd minute propels LAFC past Galaxy 3-2
Cristian "Chicho" Arango scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and the Los Angeles Football Club advanced to the Western Conference final in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over rival LA Galaxy in the latest dramatic edition of the rivalry known as El Trafico.
