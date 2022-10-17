Read full article on original website
Related
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
Shirrel Rhoades: Clooney and Roberts have a rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'
Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.” Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ teaser trailer revealed during ‘Thursday Night Football’ ahead of album release
Taylor Swift released her "Midnights" album teaser trailer during "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime a few hours before the record dropped.
Centre Daily
BFFS! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are All Smiles During Girls’ Night Out: Photos
GNO! Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were all smiles during a girls’ night out after enjoying some sushi at a West Hollywood restaurant on Wednesday, October 19. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, looked comfy in an oversized black sweatshirt and black pants. Hailey opted for her signature slicked back bun and accessorized the look with giant gold earrings. In one snap, she could be seeing applying what appeared to be her Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Treatment.
Centre Daily
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986. The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning...
Comments / 0