Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.” Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time...

31 MINUTES AGO