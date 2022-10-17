ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Shirrel Rhoades: Clooney and Roberts have a rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.” Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time...
Centre Daily

BFFS! Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are All Smiles During Girls’ Night Out: Photos

GNO! Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were all smiles during a girls’ night out after enjoying some sushi at a West Hollywood restaurant on Wednesday, October 19. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, looked comfy in an oversized black sweatshirt and black pants. Hailey opted for her signature slicked back bun and accessorized the look with giant gold earrings. In one snap, she could be seeing applying what appeared to be her Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Treatment.
Centre Daily

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star’s career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1986. The verdict in the civil trial came with lightning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy