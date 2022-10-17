ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

WLBT

Goodman murder suspect wanted

GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
GOODMAN, MS
WJTV 12

Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LeFlore County crash leaves 3 children dead

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in LeFlore County has left three children dead and two adults injured, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Wednesday morning, around 9:30 a.m., on United States Highway 259, about 6.7 miles east and 3.4 miles south of Muse.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg

A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
YAZOO CITY, MS
deltanews.tv

Missing Leflore County Man

The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
deltanews.tv

Recent Murders in Itta Bena

Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
ITTA BENA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night

A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
GREENVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Washington School Generals

That's what the Starkville Academy Volunteers expect when they make the trip to Greenville Friday night to face the Generals. The season may not have gone the way Washington wants with a 2-7 overall record and an 0-4 mark in Class 5A, District 1, but it has not lost the desire to succeed.
STARKVILLE, MS

