Goodman murder suspect wanted
GOODMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Goodman Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s Departments seek the public’s help in locating DeMarcus Freeman, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Oct. 2 at Campus Mart off Highway 51 in Goodman, Mississippi. Police believe he may have fled to the...
Holmes County neighbors concerned about recent shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information following a string of recent shootings. Authorities said they have responded to at least five major shooting in the past months. Those shootings happening in Durant, Tchula, West, and Goodman. Investigators said each shooting involved shots being fired into homes or […]
LeFlore County crash leaves 3 children dead
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in LeFlore County has left three children dead and two adults injured, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Wednesday morning, around 9:30 a.m., on United States Highway 259, about 6.7 miles east and 3.4 miles south of Muse.
Public visitation, funeral arrangements set for Mississippi police officer killed in line of duty
A public visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Myiesha Stewart, the Greenville police officer killed in the line of duty last week. The Greenville Police Department posted the arrangements on its Facebook page. Stewart was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 11. Several other people were injured during...
Yazoo City woman arrested for possession of meth in Vicksburg
A Yazoo City woman was arrested on Friday after being found in possession of methamphetamine. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Christy Smith, 43, of Yazoo City, was arrested Friday for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairground Street. Smith appeared before...
Missing Leflore County Man
The family of Willie Lee Owens is asking for help in locating their loved one. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Greenwood Police Department. More details are in the story.
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
Recent Murders in Itta Bena
Two people were killed and seven people were wounded Friday night in Itta Bena. Little details are available about the murder. The Delta News is still waiting to hear back from Itta Bena's police chief.
Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night
A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said. The remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and some unidentified bone pieces, Coahoma County, Mississippi, Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith told CNN.
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River. “Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.
Opposing viewpoint: Washington School Generals
That's what the Starkville Academy Volunteers expect when they make the trip to Greenville Friday night to face the Generals. The season may not have gone the way Washington wants with a 2-7 overall record and an 0-4 mark in Class 5A, District 1, but it has not lost the desire to succeed.
SWAC Homecoming Weekend for Jackson State, Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State
This Saturday, October 22, 2022, all 3 of the SWAC schools from Mississippi will be celebrating homecoming. This should be a financial boom for the state as alumni nationwide come home to reminisce with classmates, family and friends from their days back in college. Greeks break out their jackets, hats,...
