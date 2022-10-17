Read full article on original website
Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind: FB at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022)
Replay of Fort Hays State football at Central Oklahoma (Oct 15, 2022). The Defend the Fort Podcast is brought to you by the Fort Hays State Alumni Association.
🤼 Tigers open season with Black and Gold Scrimmage
HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team gave fans a first glimpse at the squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season at the Black and Gold Scrimmage on Thursday evening (Oct. 20) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. A total of 18 exhibition matches were wrestled between teammates with no falls and a smattering of tech falls and major decisions. Ten of the 18 matches ended in decision.
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, tight end Leyton Cure and linebacker Makel Williams talked with the media Tuesday before they host Central Missouri Saturday in Hays.
⛳ Rader finishes in top-five, Tiger men seventh at Newman Invitational
NEWTON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team finished seventh at the Newman Invitational, held at Sand Creek Station Golf Course. Jackson Rader turned in a top-5 performance by tying for fourth individually at 5-over par overall to lead the Tigers. Rader carded 10 birdies over three...
⛳ Lee and North lead Tiger women at Midwest Fall Classic
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Golf finished 12th as a team at the Midwest Fall Classic hosted by Northwest Missouri State University at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Mo. (Oct. 17-18). Shauna Lee and Aliyah North led the Tigers, tying for 22nd individually with totals of 166.
⚽ Tiger men bounce back with win over Southern Nazarene
HAYS - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 19 ranked Southern Nazarene 1-0 in Hays on Thursday. The Tigers netted their lone goal at the end of the first half and held strong against a spraying of shots by the Crimson Storm in the second half to move into first place alone in the GAC/MIAA standings. FHSU improved to 8-4-4, 6-2-2 GAC/MIAA while SNU fell to 7-5-3, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA.
⚽ HHS closes out regular season with a win
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a win. The Indians defeated the Wichita Classical School 3-1 to finish with a 10-5-1 record. HHS will find out Saturday who and exactly when they play in next week’s regionals.
⚽ Tiger women listed in first NCAA II Central Region Rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday. For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
⚽ FHSU women move up a spot in national poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll for the second week in a row, jumping up one spot to No. 22 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday. Fort Hays State decimated Missouri Southern...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
🎙 Post Podcast: Preparations underway for Hays Chamber Ag Appreciation Dinner
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger and administrative assistant Crystal Young share information about the Ag Appreciation Dinner.
FHSU CSD students take first at state competition
For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan. Second-year students...
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Wyoming man dies in western Kansas crash
A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
Kansas man dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls
RUSSELL COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by Mason David Roach, 28, Great Bend was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Land Road. The truck traveled off the...
ksal.com
Cement Truck Diver Killed in Crash
A driver was killed in a single vehicle crash involving a cement truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by 28-year-old Mason David Roach of Great Bend was headed north on US Highway 281 in Russell County. The truck drove off the left side of the road into the a ditch.
WIBW
Kansas man killed in cement truck rollover crash
RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Bend man was killed Wednesday in Russell County after his vehicle went off the highway and crashed into a ditch. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a Mack Cement Truck was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 just after 2:30 p.m., when it drove off the left side of the roadway and into the west ditch. The vehicle went through a private fence, went airborne, and then rolled over an unknown number of times.
'Hell's Aquarium': Science Café scheduled for Monday
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Dive into Hell’s Aquarium: Uncovering Marine Ecosystems During the Age of Dinosaurs,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. In a world of big predators with big teeth, you better grow up fast or get the heck out of Dodge. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
