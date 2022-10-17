Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Immigrant says nursing career at Fontana Medical Center helped her achieve American dream
As an immigrant from El Salvador, Gricelda Campos arrived in the United States with little more than high hopes for achieving the American dream. Today, Campos feels she’s accomplished that and so much more, in large part due to her career in nursing. Campos, who works as a registered...
KPBS
Flu cases rise, county urges residents to be aware of symptoms to avoid spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials Thursday encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee
SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
First cases of Avian Flu confirmed in Riverside County
The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said today, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading.
iecn.com
San Bernardino’s first Hispanic Mayor Judith Valles details her family’s experience with segregation and discrimination in the city
Recently, Judith Valles, 89, the first Hispanic mayor of San Bernardino and retired president of Golden West College, sat down with Inland Empire Community News and KVCR to detail her family’s experience with segregation at the infamous Perris Hill Plunge and a local cemetery. Valles, born in 1933, is...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Woman has 23 contact lenses removed from her eye at Orange County ophthalmologist
A Newport Beach ophthalmologist recently removed a total of 23 contact lenses from the eye of a woman in her mid-70s. The woman said she felt something in her eye that she couldn’t get out, had blurred vision and pain, Dr. Katerina Kurteeva told Insider. The doctor did a routine examination, but couldn’t figure out […]
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
delmartimes.net
Column: County moves to protect against home title theft
Surely you have seen former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich on TV speaking out on behalf of title lock insurance — a monitoring service to detect thieves stealing the title to your home. Has title theft actually happened in San Diego County? Yes. Is title lock insurance a good...
Fox40
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the...
delmartimes.net
He rescued her from a drug den as a baby. Now 22 years later, he pins a deputy badge on her
On Nov. 2, 2000, Escondido police officer Jeff Valdivia was called in to help with the arrest of a parole violator at a known drug house in south Escondido. That was routine duty for young officers like Valdivia, who was in his mid-20s and just four years out of the police academy. But what he found inside the house would haunt his thoughts for decades. Inside one room, he found a dangerously underweight and sickly 6-week-old baby girl, along with her teenage mother and a used methamphetamine pipe. The mom admitted the pipe was hers and she showed physical signs of having recently used the drug. The house was also filthy and there was no more than six ounces of baby food in the kitchen.
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
2urbangirls.com
LA County board approves $32 million settlement over child’s death
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
Select Californians Can Earn Up To $100 A Month Towards Groceries
Here's who qualifies.
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
