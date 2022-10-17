ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Flu cases rise, county urges residents to be aware of symptoms to avoid spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials Thursday encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
CBS 8

San Diego doctors warn parents against giving kids coffee

SAN DIEGO — Kids as young as 1-years-old are getting buzzed on coffee. But doctors warn there are some serious risks when you give young children caffeine. “Parents are giving their children as young as 2, a bit of coffee,” said Willough Jenkins, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital Behavioral Psychiatrist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
delmartimes.net

Column: County moves to protect against home title theft

Surely you have seen former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich on TV speaking out on behalf of title lock insurance — a monitoring service to detect thieves stealing the title to your home. Has title theft actually happened in San Diego County? Yes. Is title lock insurance a good...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
delmartimes.net

He rescued her from a drug den as a baby. Now 22 years later, he pins a deputy badge on her

On Nov. 2, 2000, Escondido police officer Jeff Valdivia was called in to help with the arrest of a parole violator at a known drug house in south Escondido. That was routine duty for young officers like Valdivia, who was in his mid-20s and just four years out of the police academy. But what he found inside the house would haunt his thoughts for decades. Inside one room, he found a dangerously underweight and sickly 6-week-old baby girl, along with her teenage mother and a used methamphetamine pipe. The mom admitted the pipe was hers and she showed physical signs of having recently used the drug. The house was also filthy and there was no more than six ounces of baby food in the kitchen.
ESCONDIDO, CA

