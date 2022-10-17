ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 76

Bonnie
2d ago

Wasn’t there an article posted about 5 minutes ago expressing some disgust because Warnock received monies from out of state donations? Now it’s posted that Hershey got money from “out of state”. Republican’ts are so one sided.

Reply(10)
22
ctguy
2d ago

what is funny is Herschel Walker is everything the MAGA crowd complains about concerning African Americans. not a father to his children,. multiple baby mamas. not to mention his abusive nature. I've heard them use both those points against the African-American community.

Reply(9)
15
Stephanie Mumford
2d ago

no money to donate because of Warnock, Abrams,Osoff,Biden,pelosi the list goes on!!!say what you any but I am very disgusted with the economy!!!

Reply(4)
11
Related
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock

When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party.  For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia smashes record for early voting

Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Tribune

Governor Candidate, Stacey Abrams, Joins Political Forum in Savannah

On Thursday, October 13th, the Georgia gubernatorial candidates were invited to participate in a political forum in Savannah, Ga. The event was held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 1401 Martin Luther King Blvd and began in the evening at 6:30. Current Georgia governor, Brian Kemp, and libertarian candidate, Shane...
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Denzel Mims Is Trending After Elijah Moore News

In a surprising turn of events, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has suddenly asked for a trade after expressing his displeasure with the amount of targets he's received earlier this week. So why is fellow Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims now trending?. Well, the speculation is that with...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cardinals Make Official Decision On Hollywood Brown

Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks in an ugly 19-9 contest. The loss wasn't the only bad news from the game. Standout wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered what appeared to be a significant foot injury. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the injury news wasn't promising....
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
634K+
Followers
80K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy