Ohio City Named One Of The Rattiest In America

Photo: Getty Images

One Ohio city made it in the top 10 of Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities list, according to Mlive .

Orkin's list ranks metro regions by the number of both commercial and residential new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. According to their data, Cleveland ranks eighth in the top 10 rattiest cities. Here's the complete top 10:

Chicago New York Los Angeles Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Cleveland Detroit Denver

Another Ohio city also made the top 50 list: Columbus ranked at No. 25.

“Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases , including Salmonella and Hantavirus,” Ben Hottel , an Orkin entomologist, said.

As a top fall and winter pest, rats generally enter homes between October and February in search of food, water and warmth , according to Orkin. Signs of a rodent infestation include droppings, gnaw marks on walls and wire, nests, grease and dirt marks along walls and floorboards and scurrying noises.

According to Orkin, homeowners should store away food, declutter, maintain their landscaping, inspect both inside and outside their home, and look for possible entry points in order to try and prevent an infestation.