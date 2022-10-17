Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket-Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup
Oct 21 (Reuters) - If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
ESPN
FIFA 'keeping a very, very close eye' on outcomes from NWSL's Yates report - Sarai Bareman
FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is paying close attention to the ongoing investigations following the release of the Yates report, which found evidence of systemic abusive behaviour in a number of NWSL clubs in the United States. In Australia to promote the release of tickets for the 2023...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool striker could become fans' favourite at Anfield
Darwin Nunez must have thought it was going to be another one of those days when Lukasz Fabianski tipped his powerful attempt over the bar in the opening 15 minutes at Anfield. West Ham fans responded by taunting Liverpool's big-money signing but by the end of the match, the Kop...
BBC
Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement
Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle. "They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Comments / 0