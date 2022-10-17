ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Cricket-Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup

Oct 21 (Reuters) - If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.
BBC

Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool striker could become fans' favourite at Anfield

Darwin Nunez must have thought it was going to be another one of those days when Lukasz Fabianski tipped his powerful attempt over the bar in the opening 15 minutes at Anfield. West Ham fans responded by taunting Liverpool's big-money signing but by the end of the match, the Kop...
BBC

Lampard praises Howe's impact in Newcastle improvement

Everton boss F﻿rank Lampard has praised the rebuilding job done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle. "﻿They've got a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff," he said. "They've got really good players and a clear vision for what they're doing. They've got a great director of football and have recruited really well.

